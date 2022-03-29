The Round 4 team lists are in, with more surprises, COVID problems and selection headaches for coaches.

Here are all the big talking points.

Twal out of favour for Maguire

Alex Twal seems to be well and truly out of favour at the Wests Tigers, and while he has held onto his place in the team, he will once again come from the bench.

While it might have been somewhat understandable last weekend with Stefano Utoikamanu and James Tamou both available, this time around, it makes no sense at all.

Utoikamanu being out for the joint venture is undoubtedly an enormous blow, but Twal coming from the bench while Zane Musgrove gains the starting spot in the front row, and Joe Ofahengaue wears number 13, is a query which is hard to make much sense out of.

Once upon a time, Twal was a certain starter in just about every Tigers game. Now, that seems anything but the truth.

Faith in youngsters a missing ingredient on the Shire

This is a decision which ultimately could have gone either way, but Craig Fitzgibbon's seemingly lack of desire to play young starts can only be classed as odd.

Siosifa Talakai has played in the centres before and will do a solid job, but he is also prone to missed tackles and errors.

He was excellent in the second row during last week's mauling of the Dragons, and it's understandable Cronulla wanted to keep him in the side as Teig Wilton - who was the standout over the first two rounds - returns.

But there is no reason that couldn't have been from the bench, allowing Jenson Taumoepeau to play. The New Zealand-born youngster is yet to make his debut, but at 190 centimetres and 102 kilograms, is well and truly on the radar to do so sooner rather than later.

This week seemed like the ideal opportunity, but alas, it hasn't happened as he bides his time in reserve grade and the reserves list.

Smith's bench spot a Storming surprise

The Storm were forced to play Brandon Smith in the number nine jersey last weekend following Harry Grant's positive COVID test, followed by the revelation that Tyran Wishart is his housemate.

Smith, returning early from a fractured hand, was solid for the Storm in their eventual loss to the Parramatta Eels, a game which went all the way to the wire.

The Roosters-bound Smith was expected to spend a majority of this season in the number 13 jersey, with Grant starting at hooker, however, the start to the season for Josh King has been impressive at lock.

That has led to coach Craig Bellamy leaving King at lock, but almost indisputably, Smith's abilities bring plenty more to the team.

An intriguing call that will be worth monitoring in the coming weeks.

Sims the middle forward despite opportunity to move back to the edge

It was thought with Jaydn Su'a being suspended for a week that Tariq Sims would move back to his home on the edge, taking over for at least this week.

But that has been scupered, with Jack de Belin still on the bench, Sims still in the number 13 jersey and surprisingly, Jack Gosiewski starting on the edge.

Anthony Griffin has pulled some intriguing selections already this season, but that one is right up there.

Sims is an Origin second rower, playing superbly for the Blues in last year's winning series. It's difficult to understand exactly why he is being turned into a middle forward.

Isaako the Titan gets a run

Jamayne Isaako was tipped to be well down the pecking order at the Titans, but with Phillip Sami testing positive to COVID and Jayden Campbell out with a rib cartilage injury, he has been parachuted straight into the number one jumper.

Corey Thompson's early return on the wing will also be intriguing to watch, with both Esan Marsters and young gun Sosefo Fifita named amongst the reserves in case the veteran fails to pass fitness.

Isaako's performance will be intriguing to monitor given the Titans could have just as easily shifted AJ Brimson to the back and brought Paul Turner or Will Smith into the halves.

Penrith can see Cleary now, but will he be up to the mark against Souths?

One of the game's biggest names, Nathan Cleary, is back for the Panthers after missing the opening three weeks of the season as he recovered from off-season shoulder surgery.

It's an injury which hampered Cleary at the back end of last year, although didn't at all seem to reduce his level of play once he made it back onto the field in the weeks leading up to the finals.

Cleary will need to put a lot of confidence in the shoulder, with Jai Arrow already promising to give it a proper test.

Of course, Cleary had to return at some point, but he may not have been able to pick a worse game if he was simply looking to ease his way back in.

Stars near return

James Fisher-Harris and Shaun Johnson are both nearing their returns this week, with the two stars named amongst the reserves.

The difference James Fisher-Harris makes to the Penrith pack, particularly with Moses Leota missing, seems to be night and day, and every game he plays cements his status more and more as one of the premier props in the competition alongside Payne Haas at the Brisbane Broncos.

Arguably though, Shaun Johnson's return at the Warriors is even more important. The star half was strong in Round 1, but should only get better with each passing performance at his first club.

Jamayne Taunoa-Brown is also one to monitor - named as 18th man this week. It's unclear whether Todd Payten has failed to find a spot for him after the Cowboys' excellent fortnight, or if he isn't quite ready for a return.

Big Broncos blow as gun recruit battles calf problem

One which has gone under the radar, but will certainly hurt the Broncos as much as any injury hurts any club this weekend, is Kurt Capewell.

He suffered a minor calf injury last week in Brisbane's horrific loss to the North Queensland Cowboys.

While he has been named amongst the reserves, it would appear unlikely that he will play, with an injury cloud also over Jordan Riki. It has meant Ryan James starts and Keenan Palasia moves to the edge in a move which can only be described as not an improvement.

The Broncos will be sweating on Capewell getting up for game day given the importance he has over the Broncos, who must find a way to turn things around from Sunday's game with the Cowboys.