The Brisbane Broncos' rough start to their title defence season just got a lot worse, with assistant coach Ben Te'o quitting the Red Hill-based side.

It comes after the Broncos coaching pair got into a verbal altercation in the lead up to their grand final rematch with the Melbourne Storm.

The Brisbane Broncos have confirmed that Te'o has handed in his resignation after reports surfaced that there was a crisis meeting held on Monday night to resolve the issue.

The club put out a statement on Tuesday afternoon.

"The Brisbane Broncos can confirm that NRL Assistant Coach Ben Te'o has resigned from his position within the Club's Football Department.

"The Club is in ongoing discussions with Ben regarding his future and the timing of his departure.

"Arrangements have not yet been finalised.

"First and foremost, the Club is focussed on supporting Ben and his family through this process and prioritising their wellbeing and welfare."

It is a tough blow for the Broncos, with Te'o playing an instrumental role in their defensive structures, which saw them break their 19-year premiership drought last season.

The verbal stoush that occurred was over defensive tactics in the lead up to their Round 3 clash, and despite coming away with a win in Melbourne, they will have to pay the ultimate price.

The coaching duo's relationship spans back to their Rabbitohs days, where Te'o played second row in Maguire's 2014 premiership-winning side.

Brisbane officials are hoping Te'o has a change of heart, but it looks like he is on the way out after the Broncos held meetings on Tuesday to discuss severance packages for him.

The off-field dramas continue to plague the Broncos, as they are currently battling an on-going feud with club legend Gorden Tallis.

The 'raging bull' had his name removed from the club's conference room at their $27 million headquarters after public criticism of the coach and skipper Adam Reynolds.

It is unknown if other assistant coaches in Matt Ballin and Trent Barrett, will take over Te'o's role at this stage.