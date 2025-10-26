The rumour that's been whispered throughout the NRL is that long-serving Melbourne Storm head coach Craig Bellamy may be set to leave the club.

While the Gold Coast Titans have now confirmed talks have ended with Bellamy, it's clear the master coach wants to, at some point, relocate to Queensland.

His current deal with Melbourne ends at the end of 2026.

The pursuit from the Titans made sense. The Melbourne Storm coach has seen constant success at the club, taking the team to eleven grand finals in 23 seasons. A struggling Gold Coast side, still without a premiership after almost two decades, need a coach like Bellamy.

However, despite talk that the Storm will fare just as well with or without Bellamy at the reigns, the cold hard truth remains that if the Storm wants consistency, they have got to stand their ground on the master coach.

You see, most of a team's success is built on the factor of consistency, especially in terms of coaching.

Players go through changes; switches to different clubs, injuries and even retirement, thus influencing the club as a whole.

However, coaches who remain constant serve as stable ground, despite experiencing the player changes. This familiarity helps clubs, nurtures them, inspires them.

Craig Bellamy is a very good example of this unchanged variable.

Three of Melbourne's biggest stars, Cooper Cronk, Billy Slater, and, of course, arguably the best league player in recent history, Cameron Smith, played huge roles in Bellamy's time in helping the team get deep into finals and win premierships off the back.

When those three either left or retired, people expected a dip in the Storm's success.

That dip, if it happened at all, quickly repaired itself within the squad and throughout the 2000s, the Melbourne Storm have been altogether, extremely successful. Not even the infamous salary cap scandal between 2007-2010 diverted them significantly.

When you look at all the changes the Storm went through during their prime years, one of the only unchanged factors is Craig Bellamy himself.

The coach, despite being nicknamed “Bellyache”, has really grown on the Storm; players, staff and fans alike. He has become an icon like no other in the Melbourne side, and I don't think there is any other coach out there that truly lives and breathes this club as much as Bellamy does.

Unfortunately, the media these days are telling a different story about Bellamy's future. Let's now visualise a setting at the Melbourne Storm if Craig Bellamy really decides to head for the exit. An obvious place to start would be “Who would be the Storm's new coach?”

The media have communicated options in the form of Queensland coach and Melbourne Storm great, Billy Slater.

With his contract at the Maroons coming to an end, Slater will be a free agent in time for him to take over from Bellamy.

Sounds perfect, doesn't it? It's almost like it's too good to be true…

Billy Slater, despite playing the majority of his footy at the Storm, has expressed that he is unlikely to become head coach due to personal commitments.

Billy's former teammate and current media figure Cameron Smith has said “He [Billy Slater]'s got too good of a set-up with his commentary with Nine. He's got his business with his horse breeding and is coaching State of Origin as well.”

Slater himself also stated that coaching the Storm was “not on his [Billy's] radar.”

In the event that Craig Bellamy leaves and Billy Slater chooses not to coach the Storm, Melbourne could see a coaching crisis coming.

A team that has heavily relied on coaching consistency in the past two decades have literally no other coaching options that will satisfy this need.

Look at two relatively weaker teams in the past few seasons in the Parramatta Eels and South Sydney Rabbitohs.

One thing those two have in common is a lack of coaching consistency. The Eels themselves have gone through three different coaches across two seasons, while the Rabbitohs have had their fair share of coach sackings.

Of course, while a lot of factors may have been at play, which resulted in their respective poor seasons, coaching instability always plays a significant role. Even Melbourne, a major team in terms of success, may fall prey to these circumstances.

This is why the Melbourne Storm must do everything they can to keep Craig Bellamy at the club.

Outside in the coaching market chaos ahead of the 2026 season, the only satisfactory, if unlikely option for them is Billy Slater.

The Storm, by their trends and standards, are currently in the middle of a minor drought, not having won a comp since 2020.

While they have been relatively close on numerous occasions since, should they lose Bellamy, a man with so much skill and experience on the big stage, they could see a bitter drop ahead of them in seasons to come.

Should Melbourne wish to obtain a long-awaited premiership in the near future, their only realistic chance of this is with Craig Bellamy.

Competition for this master-class coach will only get tighter, so while the Titans threat has ceased, Melbourne should be aiming to retain the veteran for as long as possible.