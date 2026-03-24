Penrith Panthers CEO Matt Cameron has backed Izack Tago to return to the first-grade set-up - eventually.\n\nThe star centre has started the 2026 season on the outer in Ivan Cleary's side, maybe a surprising decision given his performances throughout 2025.\n\nIt was a strong pre-season from Thomas Jenkins though which forced coach Cleary's hand.\n\nJenkins, who scored a motza of tries last Friday against the Sydney Roosters, was one of the great stories of the 2025 season.\n\nReturning to his junior club from the Newcastle Knights, he started the year on a Ron Massey Cup contract with St Mary's, before pushing his way into first-grade.\n\nIn the end, he missed the finals series, but has returned in fine form to start 2026, and Tago, who could yet be considered for other positions in the side through a program of training, has been pushed out.\n\nSpeaking to SEN Radio though, Cameron said he was backing Tago, who has been linked with a departure that was shut down quickly by his coach, to return to first-grade.\n\n“He's obviously missed selection in Round 1,” Cameron told SEN's Kick Off.\n\n“Not for any other reason other than if you spoke to the coach, who might have just thought he was a little bit off the pace.\n\n“Tommy (Jenkins) has got the jump on him for the Round 1 position, and obviously, the way the team's been going over the last three weeks, it would be a bit hard to change any aspect of the team.\n\n“Izack's a great kid and a great player. He'll be back in first grade before too long, no doubt.\n\n“But one of the other things we do pride ourselves on at the Panthers is we like competitive tension.\n\n“If you look at the back five space at the moment, you've got five jerseys each week, and you've got six or seven players that are good enough to play in them, it really brings the best out of the players.”\n\nTago has again been left out and only named on the extended bench for Round 4, but the centre has plenty of runs on the board, with 41 NRL tries to his name and his next game set to be his 100th despite being just 23 years of age.\n\nWhile he has been named in jersey 18 again, he has performed solidly both times he has played in the NSW Cup and will need to continue performing there when opportunities present if he is reclaim his first-grade spot.