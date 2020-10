The 29-year-old’s defence is that he ingested Ligandrol via the blender that he shared with his housemate last year.

A statement by Segeyaro’s former housemate was sent to Sports Integrity Australia, detailing how and why the flatmate got his hands on the substance.

The hooker’s future in rugby league comes down to the hearing in Sydney on Thursday.

The Sports Integrity Australia recommended that Segeyaro receive a four-year ban for returning a positive test to LGD 4033.

If the ban is handed down it would spell the end of his career.The NRL anti-doping tribunal has the power to reduce that sanction in certain circumstances.

Segeyaro will front the NRL anti-doping tribunal on Thursday afternoon.