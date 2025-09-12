The Melbourne Storm have claimed victory in the opening match of the finals with a narrow victory over the Canterbury Bulldogs.

In what was a hard-fought and close contest, Jonah Pezet controlled things for the Storm and has received our man of the match honours, with a fantastic kicking game laying the platform.

Cameron Munster led the rest, while Stefano Utoikamanu and Eliesa Katoa were the best of the forwards for the Storm.

It was a three-way tie at the top for the Bulldogs, with Toby Sexton off the bench, Matt Burton and Connor Tracey splitting honours.

Read on for our full player ratings from the opening game of the finals.

Melbourne Storm

Nick Meaney - 6.5

Will Warbrick - 7.5

Grant Anderson - 6.5

Jack Howarth - 7.5

Xavier Coates - 7

Cameron Munster - 8.5

Jonah Pezet - 9

Stefano Utoikamanu - 8

Harry Grant - 7

Josh King - 6.5

Joe Chan - 4

Eliesa Katoa - 8

Trent Loiero - 7

Tyran Wishart - 6

Ativalu Lisati - 6

Alec MacDonald - 6.5

Tui Kamikamica - 5

Canterbury Bulldogs

Connor Tracey - 8

Jethro Rinakama - 6.5

Enari Tuala - 6

Stephen Crichton - 5

Jacob Kiraz - 7

Matt Burton - 8

Lachlan Galvin - 6.5

Max King - 6.5

Bailey Hayward - 5

Josh Curran - 6

Viliame Kikau - 7.5

Jacob Preston - 7

Jaeman Salmon - 6

Kurt Mann - 5.5

Sitili Tupouniua - 7

Toby Sexton - 8

Harry Hayes - 6