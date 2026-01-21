Brisbane Broncos second-rower Brendan Piakura has taken to social media to effectively dispute the club's prognosis that he will miss the next eight weeks.

The Broncos released an injury update on Tuesday afternoon, which confirmed Piakura would miss eight weeks with a meniscus tear sustained during pre-season training.

The eight-week delay to his preparations would have meant Piakura would miss the World Club Challenge and opening rounds of the competition, with a return in either Round 3 or 4 potentially the most likely result.

Zero Tackle writer Isaac Issa took to Instagram to share an update on the situation, only for Piakura to pop up in the comments section, suggesting it's not going to be an eight-week recovery.

"Not eight weeks, bud," Piakura wrote in his first comment.

Upon being told it was a club media update that had revealed he was going to be out for eight weeks, Piakura dropped another eye-opening update.

"I ran today, back next week," he wrote.

If that was to be the case, then Piakura will almost certainly travel with the Red Hill-based outfit for the World Club Challenge, which will be played in England on February 20 against Hull KR.

A Cook Islands representative, Piakura, was displaced from Brisbane's starting side early in 2025, but went on to play 21 games throughout the course of the campaign.

The second-rower, who had a career-high tackle efficiency rating in 2025, is a former Queensland junior State of Origin representative, and has been earmarked as a future senior Origin representative.

The 23-year-old is contracted with Brisbane until the end of 2027, and will play a key role for the club throughout the coming season, fighting against Jack Gosiewski to start alongside Jordan Riki in the second-row.