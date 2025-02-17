A former playmaker for the St George Illawarra Dragons, Talatau Amone, has pleaded guilty to common assault following an altercation with a woman last year.

Last playing in the NRL in 2023, Amone was touted as the Dragons' next big superstar, which saw him on a contract worth $500,000 a season before he was de-registered by the NRL.

In the latest off-field incident, Amone has pleaded guilty to assault after spitting on a woman during a heated argument in a pub that took place in August of last year, per AAP.

He will be sentenced next week on February 25.

"When he went out that night there was no plan whatsoever to make contact with the victim, the meeting was spontaneous," Amone's defence lawyer Angela Cook said at Wollongong Local Court, via the publication.

"The victim approaches him (and) what occurs is a brief, short, impulsive, spontaneous and unplanned act.

"It was sensitive at the time and remains sensitive.

"There was a significant crumbling and impact on a career that he had pursued and pursued and pursued and it had fallen apart."