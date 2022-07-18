Axed New South Wales Blues prop and Parramatta Eels engine room leader Reagan Campbell-Gillard has blasted rumours that a falling out with Penrith teammates was behind his Origin ditching.

Campbell-Gillard played in the Game 1 loss for the Blues, being recalled for what was the second Origin match of his career after originally making his debut for the state back in 2018 while he was still playing with the Penrith Panthers.

Rumours then surfaced that the forward's falling out with a number of Penrith players - who made up a bulk of the Origin squad under coach Brad Fittler - could have been behind his removal from the side, with Jake Trbojevic recalled to start in his place.

Campbell-Gillard labelled the rumour "ludicrous" however when speaking to 9 News.

"I don't know where that's coming from," he said.

"Isaah Yeo is one of my best mates, and I think it's [the speculation over Penrith players] absolutely ludicrous, so we will see what happens."

His comments follow Brad Fittler clarifying the situation, suggesting it was entirely his call.

“It was my call,” Fittler told the Sydney Morning Herald ahead of Game 3.

“I think Reagan just has a style of footy and right now mostly he doesn’t suit the way we want to play. But I love the way he’s gone back to Parramatta. He’s doing some really good things. So I wish him all the best."

Campbell-Gillard played 114 games for the Panthers between 2015 and 2019, but left the club in bitter circumstances.

Despite that, he suggested his Origin axing isn't motivating him for the remainder of the NRL premiership season.

"Nothing," Campbell-Gillard said.

"I didn't get picked in Game 2, so I obviously wasn't expecting to get Game 3."

Campbell-Gillard made 100 metres on Friday night for the Eels in a win over the New Zealand Warriors, with the blue and gold sitting inside the top eight and within striking distance of making a push for the top four.