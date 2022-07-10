New South Wales Blues State of Origin coach Brad Fittler has hit out over suggestions Penrith Panthers players were behind the axing of Reagan Campbell-Gillard from the squad for Game 2 and 3.

After a loss during the series-opener in Sydney, Fittler made sweeping changes to his squad for Game 2 in Perth, which the Blues were able to romp home with a big win to keep the series alive.

It was reported in the aftermath that a falling out between Campbell-Gillard and Penrith players - with who he used to be teammates at club level - was behind the dumping from the Origin squad.

Fittler rubbished those suggestions though, telling The Sydney Morning Herald that it was his call to first draft Jake Trbojevic, Angus Crichton and Siosifa Talakai into the side, and now for Game 3, Jordan McLean and Jacob Saifiti following the unfortunate hamstring injury to McLean.

“It was my call,” Fittler told the publication.

“I think Reagan just has a style of footy and right now mostly he doesn’t suit the way we want to play. But I love the way he’s gone back to Parramatta. He’s doing some really good things. So I wish him all the best.

“It was my decision to go with Jacob [Saifiti]. I’ve always been very open and clear with Reagan and we spoke about his footy and what we need at different times, and it was my decision.”

Saifiti will earn his Origin debut despite self-admittedly being out of sorts at the struggling Newcastle Knights this season, with fans understandably asking where Campbell-Gillard has gone, or even Saifiti's Newcastle teammate David Klemmer, who is consistently overlooked for the Origin arena.

When McLean went down with injury, it automatically brought Saifiti into the side as the only middle forward amongst the reserves list, however, Fittler revealed it was a player-driven move to bring Dale Finucane into the 22-man squad, with the inspirational Sharks prop and lock now on standby for any further injury or COVID issues, with the virus hitting both camps ahead of the decider in Brisbane next Wednesday.

“He was the first name thrown up ... our players mentioned Dale,” Fittler said.

Instead of being in Origin camp, Campbell-Gillard ran out for the Parramatta Eels at Leichhardt on Saturday evening with a victory over the Wests Tigers.

Under fire club coach Brad Arthur said Campbell-Gillard showed exactly how he handled his Origin omission with his performance in the game, which saw him score the club's opening try and run for 100 metres.

"He showed how he handled it," Arthur said.

"I put some some ownership and accountability on him to lead from the front.

"He really led the forwards and never looked tired at any stage. He could have stayed out there but it was a good opportunity to get some game time into some of our guys off the bench."

Parramatta face the New Zealand Warriors, Brisbane Broncos, Penrith Panthers, Manly Sea Eagles and South Sydney Rabbitohs in a difficult next five weeks which will likely determine whether they sneak into the top four or not at the end of the regular season.