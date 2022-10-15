Australia's Rugby League World Cup campaign is set to get underway on Saturday (Sunday AEDT), with the tournament coming at a welcome time for Manly duo Daly Cherry-Evans and Jake Trbojevic following the unceremonious sacking of coach Des Hasler.

Hasler was sacked earlier in the week after Manly lost their last seven matches of the season, with the two-time premiership coach's management confirming his termination prior to the club releasing a statement.

Both Cherry-Evans and Trbojevic were close to the recently departed Hasler, now a world away from the Manly infighting as they form part of Australia's World Cup squad.

Speaking ahead of Saturday's first match against Fiji, Australia coach Mal Meninga said that the pair were "happy being here" amid the uncertainty back in Sydney.

"To be frank, I think they are quite happy being here," Meninga said.

"They are part of a group of people who care about them and all they have to worry about is playing footy.

"It's a sad situation back home, but we can't do anything about it.

"I think leaving Jake alone is the best thing. The best thing Jake and 'Chez' can do is get out and play footy and do their best for their country."

Hasler still had a year to run on his contract at the time of his sacking. The Sea Eagles are yet to officially confirm their next coach, though Anthony Seibold looms as the likely replacement.

Australian will kick off their campaign against Fiji on Saturday local time at Headingley (5:30am Sunday AEDT).

Australia team: James Tedesco, Josh Addo-Carr, Latrell Mitchell, Valentine Holmes, Murray Taulagi, Cameron Munster, Daly Cherry-Evans, Tino Fa'asuamaleaui, Ben Hunt, Jake Trbojevic, Angus Crichton, Jeremiah Nanai, Cameron Murray Bench: Harry Grant, Reuben Cotter, Patrick Carrigan, Jack Wighton Reserves: Matt Burton, Campbell Graham.