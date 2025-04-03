Daniel Atkinson announced in the off-season his decision to move to the St George-Illawarra Dragons, a call that broke the hearts of all Cronulla Sharks fans.

While the Sharks are fairly set in their current halves pairing with Braydon Trindall and Nicho Hynes, losing 24-year-old Atkinson was still a difficult decision, for both him and the club.

Atkinson's move to the Red V is an opportunity for him to achieve his childhood dream of becoming a starting half in the NRL. Speaking to the Daily Telegraph, he discussed just how important this goal is to him, shedding light on why the club switch was a necessary one.

"When I was a little boy going to NRL games, all I wanted to do was play in the halves and get my hands on the ball.

“I remember watching the likes of Darren Locker and Johnathan Thurston at Suncorp Stadium, and then with playing most of last year in the halves, I really found a home there."

The former Storm utility shared his appreciation for the Dragons, who are set to make his dream a reality.

“It's been a lifelong dream, you try and crack an NRL team, you try and get into the 17 and then the starting side and then your position, so for me to be offered the chance to play in that position is what really attracted me.”

While the move is an exciting one for the young utility, Atkinson touched on how hard the decision to leave the Shire was, and that he hopes to leave the Sharks on a positive note.

“It was extremely hard to be honest,” Atkinson said.

“Those close to me know how hard it was, and I had honest conversations with Fitzy [Sharks coach Craig Fitzgibbon] and Moons [GM of football Darren Mooney] and my mates close to me, and my family close to me.

“It was extremely hard, but I am happy to have my future secured."

The Cronulla Sharks look set to contend for their first premiership since 2016, a feat that Atkinson intends to be a part of.

“I want to finish here with the premiership … words can't describe it really,” he admitted.

“You hear all the old boys say they'd give an Origin win or a Kangaroos win for an NRL grand final.

“I could only imagine the emotion after a grand final.”

Dragons fans will be eagerly awaiting Atkinson's arrival in Kogarah, but the young half as made it clear that the Sharks are his only priority right now.