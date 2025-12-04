Former Melbourne Storm powerhouse Nelson Asofa-Solomona made the shock decision earlier this week to quit rugby league in pursuit of a boxing career.

While the move ruled out any immediate return to footy, he has revealed he's not ruling out an NRL comeback entirely, despite signing a lucrative three-year boxing deal with No Limit.

The 201cm prop has swapped the rugby league field for the boxing ring after admitting he's “fallen out of love” with the game following 10 seasons and 215 NRL appearances for the Storm.

Asofa-Solomona will make his professional debut on January 16 in Brisbane, fighting on the undercard of Nikita Tszyu's blockbuster bout with Michael Zerafa.

Despite the move, the 29-year-old says the door remains slightly ajar for a potential return to rugby league.

“My big toe is still in the door. I never say never,” Asofa-Solomona told Code Sports.

“My heart's not in it right now, but never say never.

“I told every NRL club the same thing.”

Asofa-Solomona's shift to boxing follows interest from both the Parramatta Eels and the now-collapsed R360 rugby competition, though he ultimately turned down the offers to pursue a new passion.

“I woke up one morning and it felt like a chore,” he said.

“I had a great time in rugby league, but it's the rollercoaster.

“I was on it too long and felt sick.”

After linking up with Team Ellis in Melbourne, the two-time premiership winner said he rediscovered his spark in the gym.

“I started training again and fell in love with boxing,” he said.

“The cool thing about boxing is the flexibility - you can fight, then have time off.

“I'll just play it by ear.”

Asofa-Solomona, who last played for the Storm in 2025 and missed the Grand Final through suspension, hasn't named his first opponent yet, but made his main goal known.

“I just want to put everyone on highlight reels,” he said.

Whether or not he steps back onto an NRL field, Asofa-Solomona's message is clear - he's found a new love in boxing, but the game that made him a star may still call him back one day.