Parramatta Eels coach Brad Arthur has confirmed the club's interest in Martin Taupau following a victory over the Penrith Panthers on Friday evening.

The question to Arthur during his post-match press conference came following a bombshell report on Friday morning that Taupau had requested an immediate release from Brookvale ahead of the August 1 deadline.

It was though the move of Taupau could work two ways, with the barnstorming forward joining the Parramatta Eels, while out of favour blue and gold middle forward Nathan Brown would shift to the Tigers.

Neither move now appears likely though with time running out before August 1 and the Sea Eagles reportedly digging their heels in over the potential of his release.

Despite struggling for consistent playing time or a role in Des Hasler's side on the Northern Beaches, The Sydney Morning Herald are reporting that the club will refuse to give Taupau a release as they fight for a finals spot over the final five weeks.

Reportedly, despite the salary cap benefits where they could forward pay players for next year, the Sea Eagles are unwilling to lose his experience - or risk having Taupau run out against them next week when the Eels clash with Manly.

Arthur confirmed the club's interest in Taupau though, making a potential deal where the prop is barred from playing in next week's game for Parramatta a possibility.

The coach said it would be up to Manly though.

“That’s up to Manly,” Arthur said.

“He would be handy for us, but that’s not our call. That is Manly’s call.

“I think he could definitely help, but I’ve got no problem with our interchange or the players that are there,” Arthur said.

“We have got two class front-rowers like I have who get paid a lot of money, I need them on the field for as long as possible.

“That’s why they are on the field.”

Taupau is off-contract at the end of the year and searching for a new home, having revealed earlier this year that he has had no interest in a possible new club for 2023.

The 32-year-old, who has mainly been used off the bench for the Sea Eagles this season, is unlikely to be retained by the Sea Eagles beyond the end of the 2022 season, although with Parramatta losing a number of players - including Marata Niukore, Oregon Kaufusi, Isaiah Papali'i and Reed Mahoney out of their forward pack - Taupau's signature could still eventuate for next year, with Nathan Brown also unlikely to be held by the club if he can secure a new home for next season.