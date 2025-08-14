Former Parramatta Eels head coach Brad Arthur has confirmed he wants to return to the NRL in the future.

That will come as no surprise - Arthur has said the same on multiple occasions.

The difference this time is that the comments come after he put pen to paper on a one-year extension in the English Super League with the Leeds Rhinos.

The contract extension means he will remain at the English club until at least the end of 2026, and takes him out of the current running for a host of potential jobs coming up in the next couple of months.

As it stands, the North Queensland Cowboys, Newcastle Knights and Gold Coast Titans are all believed to be working through their coaching futures, with all of Todd Payten, Adam O'Brien and Des Hasler, respectively, no guarantee to remain as head coaches heading into next year.

Arthur had been, at one point or another, linked with all three jobs before deciding to lock himself down for another year at Leeds.

Speaking on SEN Radio, though, Arthur said he wants to win an NRL premiership, and it will drive him back to the NRL at some point.

“It still burns bright,” Arthur told SEN 1170 Breakfast.

“I learnt a lot the first time around and I made plenty of mistakes along the way.

“It's a tough gig in the NRL, and it doesn't take any passengers.

“I still have that desire. There are a few things that I will adjust when I inevitably come back home.

“I want to have a crack at going one better and try to win an NRL competition.”

Of particular interest is whether Arthur, when he does eventually return to the NRL, will link up and coach his kids Matt and Jake who are currently at the Newcastle Knights, although recent comments suggest that isn't in his plans after watching what Kyle and Shane Flanagan have gone through at the St George Illawarra Dragons this year.

Arthur, who coached the Parramatta Eels for a decade before being axed in the middle of 2024, currently has Leeds sitting in fifth spot in the English Super League.

The 51-year-old will almost certainly be linked with a return to the NRL at the end of 2026.