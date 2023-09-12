Dolphins playmaker Anthony Milford is set to be on the move after reports have emerged that he is close to signing a deal with another club to finish his career.

Brought into the Dolphins setup as a marquee signing, he failed to cement his spot in the team and was sensationally sent down to reserve grade for the club's first three games.

This was due to a reported poor attitude, and he would only be called up due to injuries in the squad, playing second-fiddle to Isaiya Katoa and Sean O'Sullivan.

Although he played mainly off the interchange in his 11 NRL games this season, Milford managed to score three tries, force five dropouts, and provide five try assists and five line breaks, showing moments of brilliance.

The Mole from Wide World of Sports has reported that Anthony Milford is close to signing a new deal with Super League club, the Leigh Leopards.

The move will see him play under former Roosters and Queensland halfback Adrian Lam and Adrian's son Lachlan Lam, who is also a former Rooster and has been continually linked with a return to the NRL.

Milford can play in the halves, at fullback or at hooker and has the talent to tear down the opponents' defence. Only 29, he is a former Samoa and Queensland representative and has played 217 NRL games over the course of his career for The Dolphins, Raiders, Broncos and Knights.