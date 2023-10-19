Anthony Milford's speculated switch to the English Super League may not be as secure as once tipped.

The veteran half was played 217 NRL games made 11 appearances in his first season for the Dolphins, but was seemingly on the outer in Wayne Bennett's side.

Despite the experience he brings to the Dolphins outfit Milford was last month linked with a move to the English Super League for 2024 he looks to return to permanent first team action.

At the Dolphins, he is stuck behind the likes of Sean O'Sullivan and Isaiya Katoa.

Milford's move to the Dolphins came after he spent time at the Newcastle Knights and ultimately elected to leave the club at the end of 2022, despite the fact the Knights were desperate to retain him at the time.

Contracted until the end of 2024 Milford was linked with a release to the Leigh Leopards in the Super League where he could have partnered Lachlan Lam.

However, Love Rugby League are now reporting that, while the deal still has some chance of happening, it's all but dead in the water.

It comes with Milford electing to remain in Australia and see out the final year of his Dolphins' deal due to personal reasons.

Only adding to the speculation that the deal for Milford is likely to be called off, the Leopards signed young half-back Ben McNamara from Hull FC on a two-year contract this week.

While Milford and McNamara take different roles in the halves the signing appears to indicate the Leopards are ready to go in a different direction than Milford and will now look to use their final quota spot for an overseas player with recruitment still to be focused on the NRL and the remaining players off contract for 2024.

Leopards coach Adrian Lam had previously detailed his desire to bring a player like Milford to the club and it's believed they were also interested in Brodie Croft before he signed with the Leeds Rhinos yesterday.

Milford, who has played 219 NRL games, will still likely play a role for the Dolphins in 2024 given the club's relative lack of depth in the halves as he pushes for a new deal to extend his career into 2025.