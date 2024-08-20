The departures at the Wests Tigers are set to continue as they rebuild their roster under CEO Shane Richardson and head coach Benji Marshall.

After reports emerged that they are set to lose Navren Willett to the Manly Sea Eagles, another outside back could be shown the door and link up with a rival club.

According to Peter Lang from The Western Weekender, an exit is imminent for centre Will Craig, who is close to signing with the Penrith Panthers for next season.

A member of the famed 2022 Western Suburbs Magpies team that won the Harold Matthews Cup, Craig is currently signed on a multi-year deal at the Tigers and came up through the pathways system alongside the likes of Jordan Miller, Lachlan Galvin, Heath Mason, Luke Laulilii and Tallyn Da Silva.

Nicknamed 'Wills', the 18-year-old has spent this season in the Jersey Flegg Cup as he slowly progresses through the ranks and aims to make his NRL first-grade debut in the coming season.

The reported move to the Panthers will add further depth to their outside backs stocks following the departure of Taylan May and Sunia Turuva.

It also comes after they signed Blaize Talagi from the Parramatta Eels, who is set to take the vacant five-eighth spot left by Jarome Luai next season.

Former Wests Tiger Daine Laurie is also expected to shift to the wing despite spending the majority of his career either in the halves or at fullback.

"I'm playing on the wing this weekend, so I'm just ready to do my job," Laurie said at a press conference on Monday.