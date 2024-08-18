The Wests Tigers are set to lose one of their most highly-touted youngsters to a rival club.

One of the tallest players in rugby league at a height of 201cm, Navren Willett is set to exit the Tigers after coming through the club's junior pathways.

A utility back who can play either in the centres, on the wing or at fullback, Willet was previously hunted by AFL team the Sydney Swans before focusing all of his effort on the 13-man code.

Primarily playing in the Jersey Flegg Cup this season, the winger has made three appearances in the NSW Cup, where he has scored two tries, made 297 total running metres, nine tackle busts and two line-breaks.

According to reports from News Corp, Willett is set to depart the Wests Tigers and has agreed to link up with the Manly Sea Eagles next season on a train and trial contract.

The move to Brookvale Oval will eventually see him promoted to the club's Top 30 roster the following season in 2026.

At the moment, the Sea Eagles have 17 players signed to their Top 30 roster for the 2026 season, while second-rower Corey Waddell is also set to be signed for that season.