On the hunt for a new team, another club have confirmed they have no interest in signing Wests Tigers teenager Lachlan Galvin after he turned down a $5 million extension to remain at his current club.

Already earning praise from the likes of Andrew Johns and Phil Gould, Galvin has proven over the last 18 months that he could arguably be titled 'The Best Young Player' in the NRL after making his debut in Round 1 last season.

A Kangaroos and NSW Blues star in the making, he shocked the rugby league universe just over seven days ago when he announced he will leave the Tigers at the end of next season for a change of scenery as he attempts to further enhance his development under another NRL coach.

Relegated to the NSW Cup last week before being promoted to first-grade for this week's match against the Sharks, The Dolphins have become the latest team to confirm they have no interest in recruiting him and creating a formidable halves partnership of Galvin and Isaiya Katoa.

They join the Brisbane Broncos, Canterbury Bulldogs, Manly Sea Eagles and South Sydney Rabbitohs who have all said publicly that they have no interest in pursuing the teenage sensation.

It is understood that the Parramatta Eels are the clear frontrunners.

“In all honesty, (the Galvin situation) has nothing to do with the Dolphins," Dolphins CEO Terry Reader said on SEN 1170 Breakfast.

“It's not something we are keeping an eye on or monitoring. “We wish Galvin and the Tigers all the best of luck but it's got nothing to do with the Dolphins or where we sit at the moment.” The disinterest from The Dolphins coincides with Wests Tigers CEO Shane Richardson confirming that the teenager and Australian PM's XIII representative will see out the remainder of his current contract until the end of the 2026 season.