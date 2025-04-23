On the hunt for a new team, another club have confirmed they have no interest in signing Wests Tigers teenager Lachlan Galvin after he turned down a $5 million extension to remain at his current club.
Already earning praise from the likes of Andrew Johns and Phil Gould, Galvin has proven over the last 18 months that he could arguably be titled 'The Best Young Player' in the NRL after making his debut in Round 1 last season.
A Kangaroos and NSW Blues star in the making, he shocked the rugby league universe just over seven days ago when he announced he will leave the Tigers at the end of next season for a change of scenery as he attempts to further enhance his development under another NRL coach.
Relegated to the NSW Cup last week before being promoted to first-grade for this week's match against the Sharks, The Dolphins have become the latest team to confirm they have no interest in recruiting him and creating a formidable halves partnership of Galvin and Isaiya Katoa.
They join the Brisbane Broncos, Canterbury Bulldogs, Manly Sea Eagles and South Sydney Rabbitohs who have all said publicly that they have no interest in pursuing the teenage sensation.
REALTED >> Jason Ryles confirms Galvin intentions as potential three-club swap looms
It is understood that the Parramatta Eels are the clear frontrunners.
“In all honesty, (the Galvin situation) has nothing to do with the Dolphins," Dolphins CEO Terry Reader said on SEN 1170 Breakfast.
“It's not something we are keeping an eye on or monitoring.
“We wish Galvin and the Tigers all the best of luck but it's got nothing to do with the Dolphins or where we sit at the moment.”
The disinterest from The Dolphins coincides with Wests Tigers CEO Shane Richardson confirming that the teenager and Australian PM's XIII representative will see out the remainder of his current contract until the end of the 2026 season.
“It's not changed,” Richardson said told The Daily Telegraph.
“He's never requested (a release). The bottom line from the club's point of view, is he is here for the next 18 months. Football players are all about winning games.
RELATED >> Lachlan Galvin reportedly launches action against Tigers
“I don't care who you are, where you are, they want to win the game. Now last week they didn't feel like they could win a game, or the coach didn't think they could win (with Galvin in the team).
“This week they feel they can. From my point of view, I don't think that's a concern.
“It's business as usual. Our attitude as a club is he is here for the next 18 months and we'll work our way forward from there.”
With Galvin set to remain in the headlines until his future is finally confirmed, no one understands his situation more than former Westfields Sports High School classmate Blaize Talagi.
Having gone through the same thing as Galvin did in 2024, when he left the Parramatta Eels to sign with the Penrith Panthers, Talagi has provided a unique insight into the situation his former junior club teammate is presently going through.
RELATED >> If the Wests Tigers want a Premiership, Lachie Galvin should stay in reserve grade
"It's pretty much a similar position for me and him, and I do know what sort of position he's in, but you hear things and even if you try to ignore, I guess it's still there subconsciously," Talagi said.
"He is doing what he believes is the right thing, and I do feel for him a bit, but I guess that's part of the game. That's what's going to come with that decision, and I'm sure he's all right.
"He had made his decision, and I guess all I can say is well done to him.
"It won't be an easy time for him, but I'm sure it'll be better for him for sure.
"I don't really keep in contact with him much, but I'm sure he has got a good group around him and he knows what he is doing."