Five-eighth Lachlan Galvin's management has reportedly served the Wests Tigers with a legal letter alleging bullying and an unsafe work environment.

Galvin was confirmed as a departure from the Tigers at the end of 2026 less than a week ago, and the fallout has been damning across the board.

Within 48 hours, Galvin had been dropped to reserve grade with reports suggesting it was leaders of the playing group who had pushed for the move, while some players also took to social media to post messages.

ADVERTISEMENT

Galvin then released a statement through the media during the week suggesting he wanted to give the club ample time to prepare for life without him, and that he needed to be elsewhere - namely under a different coach - for the good of his career.

News Corp are now reporting the legal letter has been sent to the club after that fallout, although coach Benji Marshall slapped down any claims of bullying earlier this week.

"I don't think he's been bullied by the other players," Marshall said at a mid-week media conference.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Emotional responses to things happening might seem like it, but there's been no sense of bullying at our club, and we don't stand for bullying."

The prodigous talent has reportedly not requested a release from the Tigers, and the club said in their statement that he would depart that they would not be granting one before the end of his current contract.

Whether that stance changes given the week that has played out off the field remains to be seen, although at this stage, it's unclear whether any other clubs would have the salary cap space or appetite to make a play for the five-eighth.