The St George Illawarra Dragons are facing a mounting crisis when it comes to retaining junior talent, with revelations Tyrell Sloan is set to request a release yet again.

Sloan had reportedly requested a release some weeks ago with the Dolphins interested in his services.

The request came off the back of a season where Sloan was promised first crack at the number one jersey, but only given a couple of weeks before being shown the door back to reserve grade.

A reported riot reading from coach Anthony Griffin also played into the situation, with the local junior who was part of an SG Ball premiership alongside Jayden Sullivan and Talatau Amone for the Illawarra half of the club just three years ago, now wanting out.

Sullivan will also reportedly request a release after the club confirmed the signing of Ben Hunt to a two-year extension yesterday.

The Daily Telegraph's David Riccio told Triple M Radio though that Sloan will likely continue to push for his release for the club.

“We know that Tyrell Sloan has recently asked for a release, it was knocked back, he originally wanted to join the Dolphins,” The Daily Telegraph's David Riccio said on Triple M.

“We know yesterday Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow actually signed with the Dolphins, but I don't believe they have given up on Sloan.

“I am not convinced that the release for Sloan isn't concrete, I think there will be another request from Sloan.”

It's understood that even with Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow locked in at the Dolphins, Wayne Bennett is still keen on Sloan, who is after a fresh start away from Griffin and the Dragons.

The Dragons have Sloan contracted to the club until the end of 2025.