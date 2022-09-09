Penrith Panthers star winger Taylan May was taken from the field in the final ten minutes against the Parramatta Eels during a dominant qualifying final win on Friday evening.

The minor premiers, who ran away with the game, will come out of the game with two problems for May - one related to the possible grading of a high tackle which he was sent to the sin bin for in the first half, and the other related to a hamstring injury.

May, attempting to score another try late in the game for the men from the foot of the mountains, was left on the ground in the in goal after the effort.

While he was able to eventually - gingerly - make his way back into the defensive line, he was taken from the field shortly afterwards.

He was then pictured on the interchange bench with an ice pack around his hamstring after being removed from the field.

Fox Sports sideline reporter Lara Pitt confirmed the club were going to be forced to wait on scans.

"He had ice on that hamstring," Pitt said

"The club have confirmed he has an injury there and will be needing some scans this week."

The Panthers will be benefited by having a two-week break until their next game on the back of the win, which ultimately wound up being comfortable.

Should May be ruled out, Charlie Staines would be the likely replacement.