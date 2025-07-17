The Brisbane Broncos, who lost QLD Maroons winger to the Dolphins last month for the 2026 season, could be forced to let go of yet another home-grown gun, with Cory Paix seemingly on the outer.

It has been reported by The Courier Mail that despite possessing a strong desire to remain with the club, Paix's price tag may be too steep for the Broncos to match.

The club is struggling to manage its salary cap beyond this season, with most of its funds already tied up in stars such as Payne Haas, Reece Walsh, and Patrick Carrigan.

This has resulted in a substantial low-ball from the Broncos, with the young hooker needing to take a $150,000 pay cut to remain in Red Hill.

While it has been reported that Michael Maguire would prefer to keep Paix in Brisbane colours beyond 2025, Paix would have to play for close to the NRL's minimum wage of about $130,000 next season for that to happen.

This would be more than half of what he is on now, a harsh salary cut for the 25-year-old.

While the Gold Coast Titans have shown some interest in his services for next year, no deal has been offered at this stage.

Paix will be hoping to secure a new deal soon, with the majority of clubs already having shored up their Top 30 spots for the 2026 season.