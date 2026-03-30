Melbourne Storm prop Tui Kamikamica is recovering in hospital after emergency surgery to remove a blood clot following a suspected stroke in the early hours of Monday morning.

His partner, Asi, discovered the Fijian front-rower mid-seizure on his way back from the bathroom at around 3 am, and immediately called emergency services.

Both an ambulance and trauma unit responded before Kamikamica was rushed to the Royal Melbourne Hospital, where surgeons removed the clot.

Speaking to The Daily Telegraph, agent Jeff Jurotte confirmed the procedure went through the groin to reach the clot, located at the front of the head.

"She got him to hospitaal and they found that he had a blood clot," Jurotte said.

"The clot was at the front of the head - they went through the groin and removed it straight away.

"He's out of intensive care and back into a ward. They've got to keep him there for the next two or three days and assess him."

When Tui Kamikamica woke up from surgery, he was visited by Storm teammates Eli Katoa, and Young Tonumaipea, who is a club welfare officer.

"He woke up and said to Young, I am just annoyed I can't play this week," Jurotte also stated.

Cameron Smith revealed on 100% Footy that he reached out to the Storm forward personally.

"[Tui] replied back and said he was feeling much better," Smith said, adding that Storm football manager Frank Ponissi told Smith, "[Tui] is in great care with all the medical professionals."

The club confirmed in a statement that Kamikamica is receiving the best possible care and is being supported by hospital specialists, alongside the club's medical staff.