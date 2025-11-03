One day after it was confirmed that he was no longer part of the Newcastle Knights' Top 30 roster, outside back Taj Annan has signed with a new team, switching back to the 15-man code.

Arriving at the Knights on a three-year contract in 2025 after a stint at the Queensland Reds, Annan has decided to return to rugby union and signed with the Western Force after lasting only one season in the NRL.

Standing at 193cm and 105kg, the former Under-20s Australian rugby union representative failed to play a single first-grade match and was limited to only 14 games in the NSW Cup in which he scored five tries, made 24 tackle busts and three line-breaks and averaged 93 running metres.

"It is different. It's starting to feel like I'm adapting to it, but it's definitely taken some time," Annan told The Newcastle Herald at the start of 2025 about adapting to rugby league.

"[In union] you're in such a power, set-piece sort of game, sessions are short and sharp.

"But I feel like [in league] they're grindy-sort of sessions. A lot of running, endurance - up and back. I feel like that's the main difference. It's been a shock to the system. Mentally and physically."