Sydney Roosters star Angus Crichton has reportedly decided to join rugby union from 2027.

Crichton has long been linked with a code swap, but until now, has remained with the NRL, where he is a State of Origin and Australian Kangaroos player.

The Roosters have already lost plenty of talent out of their backline to rugby union in recent seasons, with Joseph Manu and Joseph Suaalii already leaving, and now Crichton to join Mark Nawaqanitawase in departing the club for the 15-man game at the end of 2026.

News Corp is reporting Crichton has signed a two-year deal with Rugby Australia for 2027 and 2028, with the forward now a chance to play in the Rugby World Cup of 2027, to be held on home soil in Australia.

The 29-year-old will remain in Sydney and is set to play for the Waratahs at domestic level in the Super Rugby competition.

What he is earning in the 15-man game is unclear, but he would have turned down big-money deals in the NRL from the Roosters and other clubs to make the switch to the sport.

Crichton, a former Australian rugby Schoolboys player, will leave another gap for the Roosters to fill, with the tri-colours likely to now attack the free agency market with a tremendous sum of money available thanks to Crichton and Nawaqanitawase's departures, as well as the likely retirement of 2026 signing Daly Cherry-Evans.

Reuben Garrick has already signed on in the outside backs, where he will likely replace Nawaqanitawase, but the Roosters will now turn their attention to the second-row and could well target Melbourne Storm forward Shawn Blore, who is off-contract at the end of 2026 and has indicated he wants to return to Sydney.

Crichton, who made his NRL debut with South Sydney in 2016, has been with the Roosters since 2019 and will finish his time in the NRL with more than 200 games to his name.