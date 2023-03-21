Rugby league commentator Andrew Voss and former Panthers club icon Greg Alexander have clashed on whether Brandon Wakeham should be given a starting halves spot.

The argument came to the forefront after Wakeham entered the game against the Bulldogs in the 55th minute and made an immediate impact.

His inclusion onto the field saw the Tigers score three tries in four minutes as they tried to come back into the game after conceding 26 points.

Whilst on SEN 1170 Breakfast, the two commentary partners- Voss and Alexander- each gave reasons on why or why not Wakeham should be given a starting halves spot from Tim Sheens.

"I'm just a rugby league commentator and I know what I saw on Sunday," Voss said.

"I saw a five-minute miracle and then a side turned back (to playing badly) in the last seven or eight minutes."

"They went horrible again with Wakeham on the field and he was part of that. He cannot be the answer four rounds into the season and I'm being honest here."

"If the Tigers pick Brandon Wakeham, then it is absolutely hitting the panic button."

Whilst Greg Alexander agreed with Voss' views, he insists the Tigers have nothing to lose after failing to win a game so far this season.

"He's certainly not the long-term answer," Alexander said.

"What have the Tigers got to lose?"

"Look how bad they were against Newcastle and they weren't that much better for 60 minutes against the Bulldogs."

If Wakeham is to move into the starting halves, it will push Adam Doueihi to play at fullback and Charlie Staines onto the wing.