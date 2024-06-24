Usually the State of Origin-hit rounds produce a lull in action. Not so much in Round 16.

We saw two sides leave the bottom of the table via performances that had to be seen to be believed. On the flip side we witnessed two finals contenders played off the park.

Elsewhere a fallen heavyweight continued to rise while the Storm continue to set the pace.

Here are 20 thoughts from Round 16s unprecedented round of action:

1. Adam Doueihi completed one of the all-time, brilliant comebacks on Sunday afternoon. Returning to the field following a third ACL surgery, he scored a blistering try on a flawless return to First Grade. Scheduled to play NSW Cup, an injury to Justin Olam meant he was fast tracked and the rest is now, glorious history!

2. The Warriors are being forced into a very difficult decision in the next few weeks. Whether or not retain Shaun Johnston for 2025. They were absolutely firing without the veteran playmaker but have hit a wall since his return. I'm not suggesting he is totally at fault but the past two weeks have not been good.

Cbus Super Stadium GLD 66 FT 6 NZW MATCH CENTRE ▶︎

3. Another week, another series of bewildering decisions from the bunker. There were two all time shockers in the men's Under 19s Origin on Thursday night. It didn't get any better over the weekend of NRL proper either. What a colossal waste of money this has been.

4. I have no idea what to expect from Canberra set to set, let alone week to week. They were horrid on Sunday and deservedly copped an absolute thrashing. The one highlight on the day was the performance of youngster Kaeo Weekes. He was brilliant, and lightning fast. Otherwise though, yuck!

5. Speaking of Canberra, an 18-0 score-line hardly means anything when the Green Machine are part of the contest. Whether they're trailing or leading. They can pile on points in no time but certainly can't stop them from being conceded either.

6. When has a team ever entered a round in third last, banked two competition points via a bye and fallen to last place over the weekend? I swear this game never fails to shock. Parramatta fans won't be laughing.

7. Junior Pauga's shot on Connor Tracey was as pure a send off as you'll ever see. Miss me with "he was slipping". Front on, swinging arm to the head. Straight off.

Industree Group Stadium SYD 26 FT 8 CAN MATCH CENTRE ▶︎

8. That said, I cannot believe that Roger Tuivasa-Sheck was sin binned on Saturday afternoon. That tackle was one degree past legal. For the record I am completely ok with the penalty. Player safety first, but in no world was that a sin bin.

9. We're starting to see teams challenge just to roll the dice. Given the lotto that is the bunker, you're almost a 50/50 crack. Especially with certain officials seemingly tossing a coin to make decisions.

10. I've seen lots of negativity re Wayne Bennett potentially making decisions for Souths whilst still at the Dolphins. I can see why Phins fans might be a little upset but it's Wayne Bennett. I'm sure he could coach five teams at the same time if he needed to.

11. Great to see Brandon Smith produce, possibly his best effort in Roosters colours this weekend. It had been a tough few weeks for the popular number nine, all self imposed. He showed what he can do on the field and probably saved his career in Bondi.

12. I really hope Stefano Utoikamanu stays at the Tigers. I know his contract allows him to walk away should his current club not quality for finals. I know it would be easy to walk into the spot of James Fisher-Harris spot at Penrith but there's something building at the Tigers. I hope he sees it through.

13. A general comment, I am sick of good players leaving bad sides to play for good sides. There's no way of stopping it, and you can't blame players. Just feel like a whinge. The poor get poorer while the rich continue to bath in their Scrooge McDuck style swimming pools of talent.

14. I like the idea of a 'mini Magic round' with Indigenous Round last year, as long as it's a triple header. Not to be "that guy" but there's often multiple games in Sydney, even at the same venue, across a weekend. Put it at Accor and put three games on the one day.

15. This won't shock any pundits but moving Matt Burton out of position for Drew Hutchison did not work on Saturday evening. I honestly don't know what goes through the head of some coaches sometimes. I believe it's a case of overthinking it. Just straight swap Xerri for Hutchison and leave your biggest threat in his most potent position.

16. Huge wraps to Jayden Campbell for his historic points haul on Saturday afternoon. 11 from 11, as a second choice kicker, has to be some kind of record. He was blistering and I hope the potential injury he copped isn't too bad. Aj Brimson will slot straight in but this club can be built around young Campbell in the long-term.

17. Call me old fashioned but I loved Tevita Pangai rushing up and putting a hit on, albeit one that started with him being three metres offside. It sent a message, it woke his team up and although his timing was off, it reminded us all of what he is capable of. That said, he was very, very offside.

18. Remember a few weeks back when I said you could bet your house on players diving after a series of events penalised Kyle Flanagan for not diving, then rewarded him for diving? How's about that "obstruction" on Friday night when a Storm chaser flung himself into a bloke minding his own business, only to be rewarded with a penalty? The NRL are their own worst enemies!

19. Still don't know what David Fifita has done wrong to fall so far in the Origin pecking order. He was a monster, again, on the weekend. I could hear an argument that he's a top three form back-rower at current. As a NSW fan I'm glad he won't be there in Melbourne.

20. Just when I thought I had seen it all, this past weekend we had a stoppage as the referee removed a phone ... that had fallen out of the pocket of a pitch invader. The reaction of Connor Tracey was priceless.