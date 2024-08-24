Allianz Stadium officials have moved swiftly to implement emergency measures after significant drainage issues left the field waterlogged during last round's Roosters and Eels match, raising concerns about the venue's readiness to host upcoming NRL fixtures, including the all-important finals series.

During a match that saw only a relatively light downpour, the field at Allianz Stadium failed to drain adequately, resulting in a playing surface that was saturated.

It prompted immediate concern from players, commentators, and NRL officials alike, with comparisons drawn to suburban 4 Pines Park at Brookvale which managed similar conditions without incident.

In response, Venues NSW issued a statement reassuring the rugby league community that necessary steps would be taken to ensure the stadium is ready for the finals.

“Investigations are ongoing into the turf drainage at Allianz Stadium, with confirmation upcoming NRL matches and finals will proceed as planned,” the statement read.

“Immediate measures have been taken to improve turf drainage, including a comprehensive pro-coring and aerating process. Further testing will continue, with planned turf replacement works scheduled after the concerts in October.”

The poor condition of the field did not go unnoticed by those at the ground.

Channel Nine commentator Phil Gould was scathing.

“I haven't seen a waterlogged ground like that in the NRL for a long time.”

Parramatta captain Clint Gutherson echoed the sentiment.

“It was one of the worst fields I've played on for a while, especially with the grounds these days – they normally [drain] pretty quick, and I didn't think it rained that much. We didn't know it was that bad until we got out there and your feet were fully underwater. I don't know what they can do about it, probably not much.”

NRL head of football Graham Annesley quickly moved to try and instil confidence in the stadium's response and the steps being taken to rectify the situation.

“We are pleased the stadium has acted so quickly and we have great confidence the surface will be in great shape for the finals series,” he stated.