Former NRL playmaker Aidan Sezer is set to return back to Australia at the end of the season, ending his time with the Leeds Rhinos overseas.

Sezer has been playing overseas in the Super League for the past four seasons after departing the NRL at the end of 2019.

In the past, he has played with the Gold Coast Titans (2012-15) and the Canberra Raiders (2016-19) and has also earnt representative honours for the Indigenous All Stars, NSW City, and the Combined Nations All Stars.

However, it is reported by Rugby League Live that his time overseas will end following the conclusion of the current Super League season, and he will return to Australia.

The 32-year-old's contract runs out at the end of the season alongside teammate Blake Austin and is on the outs at the club.

Despite Sezer being set to return back to Australia, his future still remains unclear, with no indications he will join an NRL club next year. Although, it is understood that he is thought to be eager to remain playing rugby league once he returns.

The Wests Tigers are one team that could be interested in his services, as they have been on the lookout for a new playmaker to take the reigns of Luke Brooks.

It also comes days after reports linked fellow Super League playmaker Brodie Croft to a return down under. Croft is signed until the end of 2030, but his contract has a six-figure transfer release clause that could see him re-join an NRL club.