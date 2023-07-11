The Wests Tigers have reportedly set their sights on the Super League's best player and former NRL playmaker Brodie Croft.

Once seen as Cooper Cronk's successor at the Melbourne Storm, Croft failed to live up to expectations in the NRL but has become the best player in the Super League - winning the 2022 Man of Steel award.

A member of the 2014 Churchie First XV team alongside Kalyn Ponga and Jaydn Su'a in his junior days, Croft exited the NRL at the end of 2021 after stints with the Storm and Brisbane Broncos.

Although he competes overseas in the Super League, News Corp reports that future Wests Tigers head coach and assistant coach Benji Marshall has been impressed with Croft's performances.

While Croft signed a long-term deal with the Salford Red Devils earlier this season until the end of 2030, he apparently has a clause in his contract that grants him permission to speak with clubs in Australia, known as an 'NRL clause'.

This means he is allowed to sign with clubs in the NRL, but a six-figure transfer fee would be required.

Croft contributed 32 tries last season, helping lead Salford to the semi-finals but missed the clash due to concussion protocols.

This saw him win the Man of Steel award in his debut season and named to the Super League Dream Team alongside ex-NRL players and teammates Ken Sio and Tim Lafai.

In 16 appearances this season for the Red Devils, he has scored three tries and assisted another 15 four-pointers.