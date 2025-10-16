The Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs have officially unveiled their new minimalistic and digitalised logo, representing the club's new era.\n\n"We're incredibly proud of the design and believe it strikes the right balance between paying tribute to our 90-year legacy and capturing the energy, ambition and unity that will define our future." Bulldogs CEO Aaron Warburton told the club's website.\n\nHowever, fans of the club don't share the same sentiment, voicing their displeasure across social media.\n\n"AI or clip art?" a user asked on Reddit.\n\n"Overturn this please….shocking crest lacking creativity and isn't unique at all. Looks like a cartoon emblem", said a user on Instagram.\n\n"This is the worst thing I've ever seen these guys put out and I've seen 66-0 twice amongst others", said another fan on Instagram.\n\n\n\n \n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\nView this post on Instagram\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n\n \nA post shared by Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs (@nrl_bulldogs)\n\n\nDespite the backlash from fans, the Bulldogs will roll out the new emblem on all platforms, merchandise and communications on November 1st, coinciding with the launch of the 2026 season.