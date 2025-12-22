The Perth Bears have become the first sporting team in Australia to collaborate with a global technology company to work together on AI and digital innovation.

The landmark agreement with global technology powerhouse IBM (International Business Machines) will be based on designing AI and digital solutions that not only improve player performance but also enhance fan engagement.

“We're feeling very proud that IBM's partners include Ferrari, Wimbledon, the UFC and now the Perth Bears,” Perth Bears CEO Anthony De Ceglie said in a statement.

“The Perth Bears are a blank sheet of paper with zero tech debt, which means we have the chance to do something really special in the digital space that has never been tried before and is truly next generation.

“By collaborating with IBM, we will gain access to cutting-edge tools, data and other insights to make better decisions around our players, fans and commercial choices.”

David Ellis, the Managing Partner of IBM Consulting ANZ added, "We are proud to collaborate with the Perth Bears to harness the power of IBM watsonx generative AI, giving the team access to new data and insights to make better decisions across the organisation."