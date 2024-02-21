Peter V'Landys has been re-elected for another term as chairman of the Australian Rugby League Commission, with fellow commissioners Kate Jones and Professor Megan Davis also returning for another term.

It comes with the NRL also unveiling a record-breaking revenue year in 2023, with the game operating on a surplus of $58.2 million after generating a record-breaking $700 million.

The revenue comes from a year where attendance was as high as they have been in two decades, while television numbers and participation both saw increases.

According to NRL.com, the revenue increase is, in total, $107 million more than the previous year, with the game also having assets of $260 million following hotel purchases in Brisbane, Cronulla and on the Sunshine Coast.

Record amounts have also been distributed to clubs.

V'Landys said in a statement that the NRL is in a wonderful position.

“The game is in a wonderful position and I am excited about what the future holds,” Mr V'landys said.

“It's always an honour to represent so many stakeholders in rugby league and especially the fans.”

Speaking to News Corp, V'Landys said that, after the game almost went broke during COVID, the NRL is now the number one sport in Australia.

“To be honest, we are already the No.1 sport. AFL is No.2,” V'landys told the publication.

“They are behind us - despite what they think.

“In terms of viewing figures, we are No.1, you can't dispute that.

“Look, the AFL has a national footprint and I respect them, they do a very good job at promoting their sport.

“I like the fact they are doing a great job because it makes us want to compete and get better.

“They know we are around and we will keep them honest.”

The record revenue numbers and re-election of commissioners precede the historic double-header in Las Vegas, with the South Sydney Rabbitohs, Manly Sea Eagles, Sydney Roosters and Brisbane Broncos making the trip halfway around the world to open the season in the first of what is a five-season deal.

While that will increase the game's revenue further, V'Landys has also confirmed his desire to expand the competition to 20 teams in the coming years with the addition of three new teams, the first of which could come as soon as 2026.