The Parramatta Eels have confirmed the immediate signing of winger Josh Addo-Carr on a two-year deal.

The contract will see the ex-Canterbury Bulldogs winger join the club in 2025 and 2026, although the second season of that is made up by a club option.

It had been reported prior to Addo-Carr's axing at the Canterbury Bulldogs over an off-field incident in the lead up to the first week of the NRL finals that he was chasing a three-year deal.

Instead, he has been forced to settle for a two-year deal with the second year out of his control on what is believed to be far less money than he was making at Belmore.

Addo-Carr had also been linked with the St George Illawarra Dragons around the time of his axing, but the Red V wound up not making an offer for the former New South Wales State of Origin winger.

“I'm grateful for the opportunity Parramatta and Jason have given me to continue my footy career and I'm ready to repay the faith they've shown in me,” Addo-Carr said in a club statement confirming the news.

“Coming here is a chance for me to start a new chapter, prove myself and show what I can do for the Club and the fans. I can't wait to put on the Blue and Gold and become a part of this Club and the Eels community.”

Parramatta are a suitable home for Addo-Carr given their need for more outside backs. The club have signed Dragons' centre and winger Zac Lomax this off-season, while former Penrith Panthers fullback Isaiah Iongi will take the role of Clint Gutherson at fullback who has departed for the Dragons.

Will Penisini, outside of Lomax and Iongi, is the only other guaranteed starter in the back five, with Addo-Carr now likely to join the likes of Bailey Simonsson, Haze Dunster (who has taken an option to remain at the club), Sean Russell and another new signing in Joash Papalii from the Canterbury Bulldogs in the fight for the remaining two back five spots.

Addo-Carr, who debuted for the Wests Tigers and then played for the Melbourne Storm before moving to the Bulldogs, has played 179 NRL games since 2016, while he has also had 15 Origins for New South Wales and seven Tests for Australia.