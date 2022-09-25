With no finals football and no State of Origin to his name in 2022, Canterbury Bulldogs winger Josh Addo-Carr feared that his hopes of World Cup selection were done and dusted.

But after a call from Mal Meninga and selection into the Prime Minister’s XIII to take on Papua New Guinea, the man they call Foxx is feeling optimistic about his representative chances.

“Not playing Origin, there are always thoughts in the back of your head,” Addo-Carr told the Daily Telegraph.

“After talking to Mal I focused more on what I had to do for the Bulldogs

“I was so excited Mal gave me a call. At the same time he was just seeing how I was going and stuff, which meant a lot.

“I’m super proud to be part of this (PM’s) team at the moment and hopefully get the call up for the World Cup.”

Addo-Carr’s chances have only been boosted in recent months with Brian To’o, Joseph Suaali’i and Daniel Tupou all informing Meninga they would be representing Pacific Island nations at the end-of-year tournament.

With two Tests and 12 State of Origin appearances to his name, Addo-Carr’s omission from this year’s series came as a surprise to many, especially as his scoring output hadn’t dropped despite his move from Melbourne to Canterbury.

Ultimately, regardless of the politics and challenges the Kangaroos jersey has faced in recent months, Addo-Carr is ready to do whatever it takes to book his spot on a plane to England.

“I’m the first person (at training) and the last to leave,” he said.

“I haven’t been over to England too, so I’ve always wanted to be part of a World Cup. That’s always been my goal.

“I have no idea yet (if I’m in the team), but it’s the pinnacle.

“It’s awesome putting on the (NSW) jersey, but playing for Australia and representing your country – I don’t think you get any higher than that.

“You get to play with the best players in the world, against the best players in the world.”