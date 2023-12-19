Addin Fonua-Blake has officially signed with the Cronulla Sharks from the start of the 2025 NRL season.

The star forward, who requested a release from the Warriors in recent times, will play out the 2024 campaign in Auckland before being able to relocate to Sydney, with the Warriors granting his release on compassionate grounds.

The Sharks confirmed the deal for Fonua-Blake is a long-term one, with the star forward who is currently 28 years of age signing on for four years. It will see him base out of the Shire from 2025 until at least the end of 2028.

Coach Craig Fitzgibbon was thrilled to welcome him to the club.

“Addin is a world class front rower and we are delighted to be adding him to our roster from 2025,” Fitzgibbon said in a club statement confirming the news.

“Throughout the negotiation process we have been impressed by his attitude, his genuine desire to help make the Sharks successful and to complement and work alongside both those in our leadership group and the young forwards we have coming through our system.

“As Dally M Front Rower of the Year and on the back of a couple of outstanding seasons, everyone has seen what he is capable of and we look forward to Addin playing a major role for us here at the Sharks."

The 2023 Dally M prop of the year alongside Payne Haas, Fonua-Blake will fill one of the final gaps in Cronulla's side moving forward, with the club regularly criticised for a lack of go-forward despite excellence in other areas and an appearance in the finals during each of the last two seasons.

Bringing with him 159 games of NRL experience, Fonua-Blake in signing with the Sharks has snubbed the St George Illawarra Dragons, who had a big-money deal on the table for him.

The Wests Tigers and Canterbury Bulldogs were also previously interested, but ultimately pulled their deals off the table, leaving Fonua-Blake with two clubs to choose from.

It's a big blow for the Dragons, who also lost the chance at signing Thomas Dearden from the North Queensland Cowboys earlier today when he elected to re-sign.

It's believed the Warriors were keen on a player swap for Fonua-Blake's release and return to Sydney from 2025 to be granted, but it's unclear if that has or will proceed.