The future of Brisbane Broncos skipper Adam Reynolds has reportedly been determined less than 24 hours after confirming interest from the Wests Tigers.

One of 14 Broncos players off-contract at the end of 2025, Reynolds' future has been clouded for some time. While Brisbane would love to keep him at the club, their salary cap issues mean they are set to make some difficult decisions in the coming months.

This is due to Reynolds, young gun Blake Mozer and representative centres Kotoni Staggs and Selwyn Cobbo all entering the final stages of their contracts.

ADVERTISEMENT

Declaring his intention to play on in 2026 and not hang up the boots, he has recently been linked with the Wests Tigers who are set to lose Lachlan Galvin at the end of this season.

Confirming that the Tigers had an interest in his services on Thursday, Reynolds is set to ink a one-year contract extension to remain at the Broncos, with club officials putting the finishing touches on the deal, per The Courier-Mail.

According to the publication, it is understood that only an eleventh-hour collapse will see him play for another team next season, which is extremely unlikely.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Yeah, there's been interest," the veteran halfback said on Triple M yesterday.

“There's obviously talk about, but for me I'm trying to secure my future here at the Broncos. I'm sure everyone has read and is sick of hearing about it.

“For me it's about letting the manager do all that sort of stuff in the background.

“Brisbane is home no matter what, for our family we've settled up here. The kids are happy, the wife is happy and when they're right you have to do what is right.

“But we've got to be realistic, it's about trying to work through certain scenarios, and keep a lot of (Broncos) players at the club, which isn't easy.

“I certainly don't want to force anyone out. It's a slow process they're working at in the background. You can't make your mind up on the spot, you have to go through all the different scenarios, make sure that you're happy with your decision.

“It's a big commitment, wherever things end up."