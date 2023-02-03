Adam Doueihi has opened up on his desire to not just remain at the club beyond this season, but to lead the Tigers out each and every weekend.

The five-eighth made the move to the Wests Tigers ahead of the 2020 NRL season, stuck floating between fullback, the centres and the bench at South Sydney before his release.

Tim Sheens is yet to announce who will lead the club this season after the departure of James Tamou, with Doueihi well in the mix to earn the 'c' next his name each week.

The club originally started 2022 with a five-man captaincy, one of which was Doueihi, however the idea was scrapped midway through the season after interim coach Brett Kimmorley decided Tamou was more than enough.

Co-captain Tyrone Peachey departed for Penrith while Tamou returned to Townsville, leaving Doueihi, Luke Brooks and Ken Maumalo as the surviving members of the five-man group, while recruits Isaiah Papalii, Apisai Koroisau and David Klemmer all deliver leadership qualities.

It's a driving factor for the Lebanese international in 2023.

“It's definitely something I aspire to be,” the 24-year-old told foxsports.com.au.

“When I started at Souths I was in the emerging leadership group and probably learnt my most back there off the leadership team — John Sutton, Sam Burgess, Greg Inglis, Adam Reynolds and Cody Walker.

“I was pretty fortunate to just listen to everything they had to say and watch they did day-in, day-out both on and off the field — I absorbed all that in.

“Since I've come across to the Tigers, I've been in the leadership group the past couple of years and I aspire to be a captain.

“I feel as though I have natural leadership abilities and I'm always doing stuff off the field to help improve. Whether it be speaking to a leader of another organisation, or another sportsperson — I'm trying to pick different peoples' brains and how it could apply to me.

“My dad's got a business of his own and has a good network of friends that he's introduced me to that I can lean on. There's a few CEO's of some pretty big companies that I just pick the brains of to see if anything overlaps into the sporting world.

“I'm still learning and developing but I feel as though I have some pretty strong, natural leadership qualities.”

Off-contract at the end of this season, Doueihi is keeping his cards close to his chest.

“I like to keep that in-house and not talk about it too much but I'm obviously off-contract and in no rush,” Doueihi said.

“It's in the back of my mind but I'm not losing sleep over it.

“I've got a plan of what I want in the future and I'm focused on playing good here first. If I'm still off-contract come the season, I'll let my footy do the talking and see what happens.”

Sheens will make a decision on the role over the next fortnight as trials begin to roll around, with Doueihi set to partner Luke Brooks in the halves as the club looks to shake the wooden spoon.