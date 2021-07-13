NRL boss Andrew Abdo is hoping to have a majority of the NRL vaccinated, but respects each individuals decision should some opt not to receive the jab.

The latest NSW COVID-19 outbreak has forced all nine Sydney clubs as well as the Raiders, Knights and Central Coast-based Warriors to venture north of the Tweed as placed into bubbles across the Gold Coast, Sunshine Coast and Brisbane.

Abdo has thanked clubs, players and officials for aiding to keep the NRL season alive, as well as keeping the wider community safe.

When it came to vaccinations, Abdo told The Daily Telegraph that the league will look to play its part, but understands the complications at hand.

“I think vaccination and the effort of the entire country around vaccination is becoming really important in fighting this pandemic,” Abdo said.

“There is a supply and demand issue, and these are matters for the federal and state government.

“All I will say from an NRL perspective is that we are all for protecting the community and we are all for accelerating and increasing the rate of vaccination, not only amongst ourselves and the playing group but amongst the community.

“Everybody can obtain their own rights and individual view on vaccination, but collectively there is a huge challenge ahead of us and we will be playing our part in ensuring we get as many people vaccinated as possible.”

A percentage of players heading into their respective Queensland bubbles are understood to be weighing up whether to attend or not, with the separation from their families likely to take a toll on many involved.

Abdo recently stated his understanding should players opt out of their club's bubble, but is yet to face that reality.