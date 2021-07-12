Multiple NRL players are said to be weighing up their options at the thought of heading into an isolated bubble to save the season, while CEO Andrew Abdo has conceded some won’t be heading north.

With 12 NRL teams - all those based in Sydney, the Newcastle Knights, Canberra Raiders and New Zealand Warriors - all set to be relocated to Queensland for at least a month, and families to face a two-week quarantine period before being permitted into team bubbles, it’s created a difficult decision for many players.

Abdo said he wasn't aware at this stage of any players opting out, but was certain there would be some.

“I’m not aware of any players opting out. I’m sure there will be. A group as large as this, 41 people multiplied by 12, there will be exceptional circumstances for individuals, and they will obviously retain that right, which they will discuss with their clubs. At this point, though, I’m not aware of any players who have elected not to attend," said Abdo.

“As we saw last year, the players and club officials, everyone at the NRL, we’re up for this challenge.”

Aaron Woods is one player with such concerns, the prop reportedly trying to work out how he can slot into the bubble without travelling on Wednesday.

Woods' wife is due to give birth on Monday, while other players in the Cronulla set-up have said they can't be isolated due to family circumstances, according to Woods on Triple M.

"We have got a couple of boys who put their hands up and said they just can't do it with their families," Woods said.

"They can't have three kids or four kids sitting in a hotel room with their wife. They just control it."

It's understood the dropped Josh Dugan and injured Wade Graham will be left out of the Sharks 30-man group who travel to Queensland tomorrow.

Benji Marshall is another player weighing up his options, telling NRL 360 last night that his partner gave birth just a month ago.

“You don’t think about how the Warriors were actually feeling (last season) until you’re sitting here having to do what they had to do,” said Marshall.

“For me, I knew it was a big sacrifice but becoming a new dad and having a young family you have to really think about what’s going to be best for your family.

“To be honest with you I haven’t actually made a decision about what’s going to be best for us but more than likely I’ll be heading there with the boys, it’s just a matter of when and how it’s going to happen.

“It’s something we have to do to keep the game going.”

Speaking on the same show, Daily Telegraph journalist Phil Rothfield mentioned there were around a dozen players who may not travel north due to a variety of issues.

Among them are Dragons duo Zac Lomax and Daniel Alvaro, who are still yet to sign the NRL's statement confirming the events which took place at Paul Vaughan's house last Saturday night.

Some, however, have come out in strong support of the bubble, like Mitchell Pearce.

"From the players' point of view we were all aware that it [relocating] was always a possibility," Pearce said.

"I know a lot of the boys are talking like that this morning when coming through the doors that we're being paid good money and we've got a job to do.

"There's a lot of gratitude for the fact we get paid to do what we love, which if you ask any player in the NRL we live a privileged life in that regard."