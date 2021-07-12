The NRL have announced 12 teams will be relocating to Queensland for at least a month. While mixed reactions have surfaced, Newcastle half Mitchell Pearce said it had to be done.

Given the worsening COVID situation in Sydney, Victoria already having slammed the border shut to the entire state of New South Wales and the Australian Capital Territory, as well as the likelihood of Queensland doing the same, NRL authorities have taken the decision to get out while they can.

It means Sydney and Canberra-based teams will be split in three hubs between the Gold Coast, Sunshine Coast and Brisbane. The North Queensland Cowboys, Melbourne Storm, Brisbane Broncos and Gold Coast Titans will be able to continue playing at home.

Pearce told NRL.com that relocating was always a possibility.

"From the players' point of view we were all aware that it [relocating] was always a possibility," Pearce said.

"I know a lot of the boys are talking like that this morning when coming through the doors that we're being paid good money and we've got a job to do.

"There's a lot of gratitude for the fact we get paid to do what we love, which if you ask any player in the NRL we live a privileged life in that regard."

Pearce's comments followed Shaun Johnson's live on-air reaction following the Cronulla Sharks' win over the New Zealand Warriors on Sunday afternoon.

Johnson said it would be difficult with his young family, but that players would get on board.

“Yeah I’ve got my views on how Sydney in particular has handled this whole situation. Look, as long as we get to keep playing I guess and this is our job," Johnson said.

“Whatever it takes to deliver what we get paid to do. I’m sure all the players will get on board."

Teams will begin relocating to Queensland early this week, with all teams arriving at their new hubs by Wednesday.