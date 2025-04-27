Parramatta Eels NRLW star Abbi Church has capped off a remarkable 12 months by being selected to make her Women's State of Origin debut for the NSW Sky Blues.

One of four debutants to take to the field on Thursday in the Blues jumper alongside Ellie Johnston, Jayme Fressard and Jocelyn Kelleher, Church's last 12 months can only be described as a "whirlwind" and sounds more like a television script rather than reality.

Starting her career in 2021, the 27-year-old had a breakout season in 2024 for the Eels, which saw her win the Dally M Fullback of the Year, be named in the Australian Jillaroos squad, represent the PM's XIII side and finish two votes short behind Olivia Kernick for the 2024 Dally M medal.

"I never thought I'd be pulling on an NRLW jersey," Church told Zero Tackle.

Now, the Fairfield-born fullback gets to add to her accolades after being called upon by new New South Wales head coach John Strange to make her Origin debut later this week.

"It was a nervous wait for the phone call, but Strangey made it nice and casual, and I was very shocked and speechless," Church said.

"I didn't know what to say. I was just absolutely stoked. I was with my partner at the time, so I was lucky enough to share that moment with him and then called Mum and Dad - they were ecstatic and couldn't believe that it was actually happening.

"I never thought I'd achieve this in my career, so it's something that I've probably been silently chasing for a long time and it's a very nice reward for a lot of hard work."

Beginning her journey just over half a decade ago, Church has proven that she has improved with age and currently works as a full-time paramedic away from the football field.

Speaking about the importance of her family and partner, she admitted that she would not have achieved her Blues dream without their help and support over the years.

"They put in a lot of hard work alongside me in this and I wouldn't have been able to achieve what I have without their support all the time," Church added.

"They're my biggest supporters. They come to every game. Obviously it's all the things that happen off the field play into how you perform.

"I'm very lucky to have an incredible support network.

Taking on Eels teammate Rory Owen, who will be donning the QLD Maroons jersey, Church will make her debut alongside Kennedy Cherrington - a teammate she has developed a close bond with on and off the field throughout the years of playing together.

In her own remarkable story, Cherrington will return to the Women's State of Origin arena after suffering a season-ending LCL knee injury in 2024.

"I was right next to her when it happened. It was extremely hard and I knew something not great had happened but I knew that she's a massive trooper," Church said.

"She's got so much resilience and determination and knew that she would come back bigger and better and stronger and she has earned her spot in the side.

"I was very fortunate I've got to start my career with Kennedy. She's been by my side every step of the way, every year.

"We have formed this beautiful friendship obviously off the field as well and I'm lucky enough to call her one of my best friends."