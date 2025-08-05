Six players have claimed perfect rounds in Zero Tackle's NRL MVP race during Round 22, but it hasn't changed the scenario at the top of the tree, where Sydney Roosters star James Tedesco continues to hold the lead.

Tedesco failed to register a single vote against the Manly Sea Eagles on Saturday evening, but his ten-vote gap from last weekend ensures he remains in first spot with a halved lead to Terrell May.

May managed five votes as the Tigers romped home over the Canterbury Bulldogs on Sunday.

A strong performance from Herbie Farnworth - who managed to claim nine votes against the Warriors on Friday - keeps him in third, but his regular season is now very likely over thanks to a hamstring injury.

Farnworth is still 27 votes off the pace being set by Tedesco, and it's another 26 votes back to Addin Fonua-Blake, who has swept into fourth spot on the back of a fantastic performance for the Sharks in the wet against the Cowboys.

Nathan Cleary has also moved into the top ten for the first time this season on the back of a man-of-the-match performance for the Panthers in their narrow win over the Titans.

Cleary was joined by Stefano Utoikamanu, Roger Tuivasa-Sheck, Reece Walsh, Sam Walker and Adam Doueihi as the six to earn a perfect 20 votes, while the Sharks were split between Blayke Brailey and Addin Fonua-Blake. The Dragons' win over the Raiders saw all of Matthew Timoko, Moses Suli and Jack de Belin voted best on ground by at least one judge.

During every round of the 2025 NRL season, four judges from Zero Tackle's team (founder Matt Clements, writers Ethan Lee Chalk and Dan Nichols, and myself as editor) will assign votes on a 5-4-3-2-1 basis for every game during the season, with results to be published each week here on Zero Tackle.

Without any further ado, here are the votes from Round 22.

