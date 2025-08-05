Six players have claimed perfect rounds in Zero Tackle's NRL MVP race during Round 22, but it hasn't changed the scenario at the top of the tree, where Sydney Roosters star James Tedesco continues to hold the lead.
Tedesco failed to register a single vote against the Manly Sea Eagles on Saturday evening, but his ten-vote gap from last weekend ensures he remains in first spot with a halved lead to Terrell May.
May managed five votes as the Tigers romped home over the Canterbury Bulldogs on Sunday.
A strong performance from Herbie Farnworth - who managed to claim nine votes against the Warriors on Friday - keeps him in third, but his regular season is now very likely over thanks to a hamstring injury.
Farnworth is still 27 votes off the pace being set by Tedesco, and it's another 26 votes back to Addin Fonua-Blake, who has swept into fourth spot on the back of a fantastic performance for the Sharks in the wet against the Cowboys.
Nathan Cleary has also moved into the top ten for the first time this season on the back of a man-of-the-match performance for the Panthers in their narrow win over the Titans.
Cleary was joined by Stefano Utoikamanu, Roger Tuivasa-Sheck, Reece Walsh, Sam Walker and Adam Doueihi as the six to earn a perfect 20 votes, while the Sharks were split between Blayke Brailey and Addin Fonua-Blake. The Dragons' win over the Raiders saw all of Matthew Timoko, Moses Suli and Jack de Belin voted best on ground by at least one judge.
During every round of the 2025 NRL season, four judges from Zero Tackle's team (founder Matt Clements, writers Ethan Lee Chalk and Dan Nichols, and myself as editor) will assign votes on a 5-4-3-2-1 basis for every game during the season, with results to be published each week here on Zero Tackle.
Without any further ado, here are the votes from Round 22.
|Matt Clements
|Scott Pryde
|Dan Nichols
|Ethan Lee Chalk
|5
|Stefano Utoikamanu
|Stefano Utoikamanu
|Stefano Utoikamanu
|Stefano Utoikamanu
|4
|Cameron Munster
|Eliesa Katoa
|Cameron Munster
|Cameron Munster
|3
|Eliesa Katoa
|Cameron Munster
|Eliesa Katoa
|Eliesa Katoa
|2
|Josh Addo-Carr
|Ryan Papenhuyzen
|Josh Addo-Carr
|Josh Addo-Carr
|1
|Ryan Papenhuyzen
|Josh Addo-Carr
|Ryan Papenhuyzen
|Joash Papalii
|Matt Clements
|Scott Pryde
|Dan Nichols
|Ethan Lee Chalk
|5
|Roger Tuivasa-Sheck
|Roger Tuivasa-Sheck
|Roger Tuivasa-Sheck
|Roger Tuivasa-Sheck
|4
|Jeremy Marshall-King
|Jeremy Marshall-King
|Jeremy Marshall-King
|Jeremy Marshall-King
|3
|Jake Averillo
|Max Feagai
|Herbie Farnworth
|Herbie Farnworth
|2
|Herbie Farnworth
|Erin Clark
|Oryn Keeley
|Erin Clark
|1
|Erin Clark
|Herbie Farnworth
|Erin Clark
|Taine Tuaupiki
|Matt Clements
|Scott Pryde
|Dan Nichols
|Ethan Lee Chalk
|5
|Reece Walsh
|Reece Walsh
|Reece Walsh
|Reece Walsh
|4
|Kotoni Staggs
|Ezra Mam
|Ezra Mam
|Selwyn Cobbo
|3
|Selwyn Cobbo
|Kotoni Staggs
|Jordan Riki
|Jordan Riki
|2
|Jordan Riki
|Selwyn Cobbo
|Kotoni Staggs
|Kotoni Staggs
|1
|Deine Mariner
|Jordan Riki
|Deine Mariner
|Deine Mariner
|Matt Clements
|Scott Pryde
|Dan Nichols
|Ethan Lee Chalk
|5
|Nathan Cleary
|Nathan Cleary
|Nathan Cleary
|Nathan Cleary
|4
|Jayden Campbell
|Jayden Campbell
|Jayden Campbell
|AJ Brimson
|3
|AJ Brimson
|AJ Brimson
|AJ Brimson
|Jayden Campbell
|2
|Blaize Talagi
|Blaize Talagi
|Blaize Talagi
|Casey McLean
|1
|Casey McLean
|Casey McLean
|Casey McLean
|Blaize Talagi
|Matt Clements
|Scott Pryde
|Dan Nichols
|Ethan Lee Chalk
|5
|Matthew Timoko
|Jack de Belin
|Moses Suli
|Matthew Timoko
|4
|Moses Suli
|Moses Suli
|Matthew Timoko
|Mathew Feagai
|3
|Mathew Feagai
|Matthew Timoko
|Mathew Feagai
|Moses Suli
|2
|Joseph Tapine
|Joseph Tapine
|Joseph Tapine
|Joseph Tapine
|1
|Jack de Belin
|Kyle Flanagan
|David Klemmer
|David Klemmer
|Matt Clements
|Scott Pryde
|Dan Nichols
|Ethan Lee Chalk
|5
|Sam Walker
|Sam Walker
|Sam Walker
|Sam Walker
|4
|Naufahu Whyte
|Naufahu Whyte
|Robert Toia
|Robert Toia
|3
|Mark Nawaqanitawase
|Mark Nawaqanitawase
|Naufahu Whyte
|Tom Trbojevic
|2
|Tom Trbojevic
|Daniel Tupou
|Tom Trbojevic
|Naufahu Whyte
|1
|Siosiua Taukeiaho
|Siosiua Taukeiaho
|Mark Nawaqanitawase
|Daniel Tupou
|Matt Clements
|Scott Pryde
|Dan Nichols
|Ethan Lee Chalk
|5
|Adam Doueihi
|Adam Doueihi
|Adam Doueihi
|Adam Doueihi
|4
|Jahream Bula
|Jahrome Hughes
|Jahream Bula
|Jahream Bula
|3
|Stephen Crichton
|Jarome Luai
|Alex Twal
|Stephen Crichton
|2
|Terrell May
|Stephen Crichton
|Stephen Crichton
|Terrell May
|1
|Jacob Kiraz
|Terrell May
|Jarome Luai
|Jacob Kiraz
|Matt Clements
|Scott Pryde
|Dan Nichols
|Ethan Lee Chalk
|5
|Blayke Brailey
|Addin Fonua-Blake
|Addin Fonua-Blake
|Blayke Brailey
|4
|Addin Fonua-Blake
|Blayke Brailey
|Siosifa Talakai
|Addin Fonua-Blake
|3
|Ronaldo Mulitalo
|Siosifa Talakai
|Blayke Brailey
|Nicho Hynes
|2
|Nicho Hynes
|William Kennedy
|Teig Wilton
|Ronaldo Mulitalo
|1
|William Kennedy
|Nicho Hynes
|Nicho Hynes
|William Kennedy
Top Ten
|PLAYER
|1
|James
Tedesco
|0
|196
|2
|Terrell
May
|5
|191
|3
|Herbie
Farnworth
|9
|169
|4
|Addin
Fonua-Blake
|18
|143
|5
|Connor
Tracey
|0
|141
|6
|Isaiya
Katoa
|0
|134
|7
|Joseph
Tapine
|8
|131
|8
|Nathan
Cleary
|20
|126
|9
|Payne
Haas
|0
|124
|10
|Keaon
Koloamatangi
|0
|121