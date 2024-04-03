Another week of rugby league, another week of brilliant action and another week of talking points.

We'll avoid the heavy stuff here today and focus purely on the games. We saw another host of upsets, including the Dragons beating the formerly red hot Sea Eagles.

We also saw two magnificent comebacks, a return to the winners circle for a supposed powerhouse and much more.

If there ever was a week to point to the value of Power Rankings, it is this week.

With the greatest of respects to the Dolphins, who sit atop the NRL table right now, there's no fan in the world who would say they're the best team in the competition right now.

We're almost at the point we see a slight settlement, but such were the results this week we saw a few major jumps and a big fall.

With that said, below are our Power Rankings at the competition of a brilliant Round Four:

1. Penrith Panthers (Last Week: 2)

Well, it didn't take long for the Panthers to re-establish themselves as the premier team in the competition ... again!

Don't let the 22-16 scoreline fool you, Penrith put the Roosters down even with their superstar halfback sitting in the stands.

Dylan Edwards could actually be the biggest threat to Cleary's hopes of winning a first Dally M. Not that anything other than a fourth straight title seems to matter for this club.

2. North Queensland Cowboys (1)

The Cowboys received an almighty dose of reality courtesy of their Queensland rivals, the Broncos.

The 38-12 loss knocked them off their perch atop the NRL ladder and planted plenty of doubts in the minds of those who insisted they were 3-0 only due to a soft draw.

We'll see what the Cowboys are about this weekend as they should dust the Titans and return to winning ways.

3. Melbourne Storm (3)

The Storm enjoyed the bye this week which looks to have had a positive overall effect.

Not only did it allow an extra week to work out how they lost to Newcastle but it also allowed Cameron Munster an extra week to recover. He and Jahrome Hughes return this weekend.

4. New Zealand Warriors (4)

The Warriors now sit two wins from four games (yet could very easily be 4-0) and I don't even think we've seen their best footy yet.

Roger Tuivasa-Sheck looked a million dollars upon his return to fullback. He was at his almost literal ankle breaking best.

Unfortunately Luke Metcalf has suffered a long-term injury. On the positive though, the Warriors have a ready made replacement in Te Maire Martin.

5. Cronulla Sharks (10)

I fully admit to being too harsh on the Sharks last week following their loss to the Tigers. That said, they deserved it!

What a bounce back from the Shire club though as they recorded a 14 point win against a bogey side. After falling 18-0 behind no less.

It was a huge week for the club who will now sit back and rest knowing they have three wins from four games and will sit equal atop the NRL ladder this weekend.

6. Sydney Roosters (5)

A late fightback largely padded a below par night for the tri-colours in their loss to the Panthers.

That said, the Roosters still look the most likely, at least on paper, to deny us a Grand Final replay come early October.

I'm a little worried about the form of Luke Keary but you have to believe a big game isn't far off.

7. The Dolphins (10)

As I previously mentioned, the Dolphins are leading the competition right now. They are absolutely flying on the back of two super wins.

We still haven't seen them beat a team of real note, but you can only play who is put in front of you.

This weekend the Phins host the equally high flying Tigers in a shock match of the round contender. I can't wait!

8. Manly Sea Eagles (4)

I suggested earlier in the week that Manly may have been exposed over the past two weeks. I was a little harsh there, but there are worries.

They were dire in the Gong against the lowly Dragons. It's at the point now where Manly shouldn't even bother sending a bus to WIN Stadium, such is the state of their record there.

Tom Trbojevic had a nightmare performance. I can't remember the last time I typed those words. It's ok though, they only play Penrith this weekend ...

9. Canberra Raiders (6)

At one point it looked as though the Raiders would record the win of the weekend. 18-0 up and the Green Machine were flying.

Then it happened. Canberra conceded 30 unanswered points and were played off the park by a far more desperate Sharks outfit.

Ricky Stuart blew up deluxe in his press conference, at his own players. Despite an incredible opening 25 minutes, this was a horror show for the Raiders.

10. Brisbane Broncos (11)

The Broncos are back baby! Well, probably not entirely but my word was this a good win against the Cowboys.

Adam Reynolds was at his absolute best. His kicking game was a huge reason the Broncs trounced their little brothers from the north on Friday night.

Despite missing Reece Walsh and Payne Haas, they go in with a more than fair shot of upsetting the Storm in Melbourne on Thursday night. What a clash!

11. Wests Tigers (14)

How bout dem Tigers!?

The Wests Tigers now have two wins in a row and sit with more wins than losses for the first time since 2020. It all comes down to renewed belief, and I love it!

They should probably sit higher here but this weekend's matchup with the Dolphins its the litmus test. They can't ride the emotion of the past two weeks and will have to outpoint their hosts. Sign me up for this one.

12. Parramatta Eels (7)

The Eels were a literal kick away from a second straight win, but alas it was not meant to be.

Sans Mitchell Moses, they were pretty good. Not great. Not terrible. This is a game they would have expected to win though.

They face a very difficult trip to Canberra on Sunday evening. My guess is we'll learn a lot about this Eels side in that 80 minutes.

13. St George Illawarra Dragons (15)

The Dragons continued their incredible record in the Gong against the formerly high flying Sea Eagles to the tune of 20 points to 12.

Truthfully this game was pretty awful but ask anyone wearing Red V if they care!

The Dragons look far better than I gave them credit for in the pre-season. They're a red hot crack at beating the Knights this weekend, even in Newcastle.

14. Newcastle Knights (12)

The Knights are one of the two sides I've been most disappointed with thus far in 2024. There is a painfully obvious overreliance on a certain fullback.

Adam O'Brien has made a second change in the halves, although I think the Hastings/Cogger combination might be the right one.

At 1-3 they really need to beat the Dragons this weekend to re-start their season.

15. South Sydney Rabbitohs (16)

The Bunnies are on the board!

This was far from a vintage South Sydney performance but nothing else mattered other than recording a win.

They'll host the red hot Warriors this Saturday afternoon. Nothing but a win will keep the questions from coming back up after going quiet for a week.

16. Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs (13)

The Dogs were brave, and very good in patches, on Easter Friday but were ultimately outclassed by the Bunnies.

Our thoughts are with Josh Addo-Carr who copped an awful shot. He was looking dangerous prior to leaving the game also.

They host the Roosters this weekend. A win looks like a big ask but for Dogs fans sake, I hope they at least come close.

17. Gold Coast Titans (17)

The Titans are comfortably the worst team in the competition right now.

They started extremely well on Saturday evening but conceded 30 straight points. It's hard to win a game conceding 30 points.

I don't like their chances against the Cowboys.