The final team of the week in 2022 has been picked, with the stats algorithm seeing the Canberra Raiders claim four spots in this week's team.

The Raiders' finish to the year has been strong with a late surge into the finals past the Brisbane Broncos, and they have claimed plenty of spots in this team during each of the past weeks.

The other big winners from the final week of the season were the Gold Coast Titans and North Queensland Cowboys, who each had three players scrape into the team, while the Canterbury Bulldogs and Sydney Roosters were the other teams with multiple entries.

One player each from the St George Illawarra Dragons, Manly Sea Eagles and New Zealand Warriors rounded out the final stats team of the week for the 2022 season.

A reminder that the team of the week is picked completely objectively, all based on an algorithm that calculates each player's stats and generates a total score.

The interchange players must also play from the bench.

Be sure to keep an eye out tomorrow for our stats team of the year.

Here is the Round 25 team.

1. Jayden Campbell (Gold Coast Titans)

In what has been a difficult season for the Titans, Jayden Campbell's form at the back end has been a real bright spot, and makes you wonder "what if" he had managed to stay fit.

220 metres, a try and 8 tackle busts headline his game against the Warriors, which ended in a golden point thriller.

2. Murray Taulagi (North Queensland Cowboys)

In what was a rout of the understrength minor premiers, Taulagi was among the Cowboys' best on the wing. Always looking for work, he turned his 196 metres, 4 tackle breaks, 3 line breaks, 3 offloads into a try and a damaging performance.

3. Valentine Holmes (North Queensland Cowboys)

Holmes was always going to be selected this week, scoring a hat-trick against a reserve grade Panthers' outfit.

To go with that, he had a try assist, 183 metres, a couple of line breaks, plenty of tackle breaks and defended strongly.

4. Braidon Burns (Canterbury Bulldogs)

Both centres from the Bulldogs were excellent in a narrow one-point win over the Sea Eagles on Friday evening, however, it was Burns who scrapes into this side ahead of Aaron Schoupp.

He scored a try, ran for 139 metres from just 17 carries, added 5 tackle busts and made 4 offloads while also defending strongly in what was an exceptional performance to close the season.

5. Jordan Rapana (Canberra Raiders)

In what was almost a comical first half, the Raiders led 42 points to nothing against the Tigers at the break, and it was winger Jordan Rapana who was one of the biggest issues for the joint venture's defence.

He ultimately wound up with a try, 158 metres from 12 carries, a try assist and a trio of tackle breaks.

6. AJ Brimson (Gold Coast Titans)

Brimson's form at five-eighth since the switch of Tanah Boyd into the seven jumper at the Titans has gone to another level and creates a seriously intriguing call for Justin Holbrook next year with the arrival of Kieran Foran.

He finished his season against the Warriors with a try, 123 metres and 7 tackle breaks in what was an all-round dangerous game from the explosive utility.

7. Daly Cherry-Evans (Manly Sea Eagles)

He might have been on the losing side, but Cherry-Evans was the top-rated halfback by seven points on the stats algorithm for the Sea Eagles.

One of the only bright spots for the club during a horror seven-match losing streak to finish the season, Cherry-Evans finished his season with a try, 92 metres and a pair of try assists.

8. Josh Papalii (Canberra Raiders)

Papalii might have taken a backseat this year to Joseph Tapine when it comes to Canberra's most important forward, but that doesn't mean the Queensland Origin prop's role is any less important.

He made 139 metres from 11 carries against the Tigers and was a general powerhouse - something he will have to be this week when the green machine trek to Victoria.

9. Reece Robson (North Queensland Cowboys)

In a field of strong dummy halves, Robson finds himself as the third-most nominated hooker to this team throughout the 2022 campaign.

He had a try, 98 metres with the ball in hand, a couple of line breaks and a try assist in a damaging performance.

10. Joseph Tapine (Canberra Raiders)

If there has been a better prop in the game than Joseph Tapine this year, then he has done a good job of flying under the radar.

Tapine finished the regular season with 190 metres from 16 carries - 87 of those in the post contact variety - to go with a trio of offloads.

11. Angus Crichton (Sydney Roosters)

There can be no underrating just how important Crichton will be to the Roosters during the finals campaign.

Scoring the opening try against the Rabbitohs on Friday night, he played the full 80 minutes to make 179 metres, add a try assist and a pair of line breaks, and defend strongly the whole way. He also topped the Roosters for post contact yards.

12. Beau Fermor (Gold Coast Titans)

Beau Fermor may be one of the most underrated players in the competition.

He never seems to get the credit of some of his teammates, but played all 82 minutes against the Titans, scoring a try, assisting another and running for 127 metres to go with 4 tackle breaks, 3 offloads and 39 tackles.

13. Jack Bird (St George Illawarra Dragons)

Bird's form to finish the 2022 season has been nothing short of phenomenal, and mounts a case for him to hang onto the 13 jumper next year.

Scoring a try and playing all 80 minutes against the Broncos, he was arguably among the best on ground with 129 metres, 5 tackle breaks and 35 tackles.

14. Egan Butcher (Sydney Roosters)

Butcher played 43 minutes off the bench against the Rabbitohs and while that game time might be cut back this week with the return of Victor Radley, he was effective against South Sydney, scoring a try and running for 86 metres.

15. Corey Horsburgh (Canberra Raiders)

Corey Horsburgh lands his second selection of the year from the interchange bench on the back of a 52-minute effort for the Raiders.

He had 127 metres from 15 carries, 5 tackle breaks, 2 offloads and 23 tackles.

16. Bunty Afoa (New Zealand Warriors)

Afoa might have been demoted to the bench, but played 54 minutes after coming onto the ground in what was one of the strongest performances of his career to date.

He ran for 155 metres from 13 carries, added a line break and three tackle busts, and defended strongly for the entirety.

17. Tevita Pangai Junior (Canterbury Bulldogs)

Pangai Junior claims the final spot in the team for this week. It has been, in many ways, a season well below what was originally expected from the big forward following his switch to Belmore.

He finished on the right note though, playing 45 minutes and running for 165 metres from just 19 carries to go with a trio of tackle breaks.