Round 27 has been completed, and thus we have reached the end of the NRL regular season.

Mad Mondays are underway across the country for eight teams (with the Cowboys having kicked off early) while eight teams prepare for the biggest games of the season.

This is shaping up as the best Finals series in a long time.

Before we get there, though, we take a look at the final Power Ranking of the season.

The top eight are still alive, and ranked, while the eliminated teams will receive a quick season run-down:

1. Canberra Raiders (Last Week: 1)

If, in the pre-season, you had the Raiders as Minor Premiers, you're either a Raiders fan or a liar. What a brilliant performance from the Green Machine.

This week's game, and big loss, means nothing. All of their stars are rested and will be firing come Finals time. Canberra Stadium will be pumping!

They host the Broncos this Sunday afternoon. As Minor Premiers they deserve to dictate their home game. A win here sets up a Prelim in Canberra also.

2. Brisbane Broncos (3)

The Broncos locked in their Top Four spot with a magnificent win over the Storm on Thursday night.

Reece Walsh could be the form player of the competition right now. He's certainly the most exciting. Brisbane's forward pack is probably the only one on par with Canberra's.

Brisbane will travel to Canberra confident they can cause the upset and host the Prelim in Brisbane in two weeks' time.

3. Melbourne Storm (2)

The Storm finished second but have limped into the Finals series thanks of back-to-back losses. This Thursday night also saw them lose Jahrome Hughes for the season.

This week they'll be without Ryan Papenhuyzen due to a concussion. He was not good on Thursday night but remains one fo the game's most dangerous players.

Melbourne fans can be happy they're hosting the equally out-of-sorts Bulldogs on Friday night. A win means yet another Prelim in Melbourne.

4. Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs (3)

The Dogs have locked in their first Top Four finish in a long time. Unfortunately, they're heading in with more questions than answers.

Their heavy loss to the Sharks was far from the ideal preparation for Finals football but they can be happy knowing it's a new season now.

A trip to Melbourne is going to be tough, but the Storm aren't their usual world-beating selves just now. A win means a home Prelim.

5. Cronulla Sharks (5)

The Sharks missed out on the Top Four finish they desired but will head into Finals Footy on the back of their best win of the season.

Nicho Hynes is free to play following the NRL's correcting a Match Review Committee error. That was never a hip drop.

The Sharks will host the Roosters on Saturday night and will look to reverse the result of last time this very fixture took place.

6. Penrith Panthers (6)

Penrith head into the Finals series in a very unfamiliar position. They'll need to be flawless and win away from home. If any team can do it, it's Penrith.

They dusted the Dragons with relative ease on Saturday afternoon, as expected. They were able to rest Liam Martin in the process.

A trip to Auckland looks difficult on paper, but the Panthers will start as the shortest-priced favourites this weekend.

7. Sydney Roosters (7)

The Roosters beat old rivals the Bunnies with ease on Friday night, locking in their Finals spot.

Sam Walker is back and looking good. James Tedesco has a Dally M coming. We're running out of words to describe Mark Nawaqanitawase.

A trip to the Shire to play the Sharks awaits. They beat the same opposition in the exact same fixture two seasons ago and will be confident of doing it again.

8. New Zealand Warriors (8)

The Warriors have locked in a return to Finals footy, and will host a game this weekend. That said, they limped into the Finals and will start long shots.

They had their moments against Manly, including the fastest try in NRL history, but the one-point loss flattered the truthfully.

Penrith are in town this Saturday evening (NZ time). It will either be party time, or a harsh reality check.

9. The Dolphins (9)

The Dolphins enjoyed a brilliant season in 2025. They were the competition's entertainers and everyone's second favourite team. That said, they won't play Finals.

Their fans deserved the 62-24 win, albeit against a NSW Cup standard Raiders outfit.

With all their players back next season, I believe the Dolphins will wrap up their first-ever Finals appearance.

10. Manly Sea Eagles (10)

Manly sent Dally Cherry-Evans out a winner in a super entertaining game on Friday evening. DCE's field goal ultimately proved the difference.

The Sea Eagles have a roster capable of Finals footy and will feel as though they underachieved.

Tolutau Koula had a magnificent season and it was great to see Tom Trbojevic back to somewhere near full fitness. That reaction to Joey Walsh's debut was something else!

11. Parramatta Eels (14)

The Eels ' late-season run has saved what otherwise looked like a horror season. No Finals, yet plenty to be excited about for the future.

This past Sunday's demolition of Newcastle was a fun way to see out the season. The question is absolutely, what could have been should Mitchell Moses not have been injured?

Jason Ryles has them going in the right direction, but you'll be hard-pressed to find an Eels fan happy with an 11th placed finish.

12. North Queensland Cowboys (11)

The Cowboys' season ended last week due to the bye this weekend.

Their Mad Monday is done and Todd Payten should be looking toward 2026. 2025 simply was not good enough.

13. Wests Tigers (12)

The Tigers season ended in horror fashion, with a loss to the (then) last placed side.

It summed up their season. Moments of absolute brilliance combined with moments of poor play and horrible discipline. Unfortunately it was more of the latter than the former.

There were signs that there is a serious footy team in there somewhere. Big improvements made this year but 13th spot isn't what they were hoping for.

14. South Sydney Rabbitohs (13)

The Bunnies season ended with a big loss to bitter rivals the Sydney Roosters.

We all know the injury toll suffered at Redfern but coaching errors, players not justifying contract values and general poor plan also didn't help.

14th is poor for a side this good, injuries or not.

15. St George Illawarra Dragons (15)

The fact that Dragons fans were taunting other fans for "not coming last" says it all. The Dragons were dire in 2025.

Clint Gutherson completely shifted the culture and was their best player all season. Unfortunately their young crop of forwards were decimated through injury.

Their loss to Penrith this weekend ended their season on a down note. There will be big hopes on Daniel Atkinson next season.

16. Gold Coast Titans (17)

The Titans avoided the wooden spoon via a brilliant performance in defeating the Tigers. They sent legend Kieran Foran out on a high note.

AJ Brimson had a brilliant season and will be crowned their player of the year. The Titans scored a ridiculous 520 points but conceded a more ridiculous 719 points.

It was a fun season but a very frustrating one that has cost Des Hasler his job. Josh Hannay has an exciting future.

17. Newcastle Knights (16)

The Knights ended their season collecting a deserved wooden spoon. The 66-10 loss summed up their season.

To score only 338 points is embarrassing. Yes they had their injuries but they scored almost 100 points less than the Bunnies.

Adam O'Brien has stood down, leaving an almighty job for whoever is appointed next. Shout out to the fans who continue to turn out in huge numbers.