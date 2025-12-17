Currently in his second pre-season with the NRL squad, young South Sydney Rabbitohs forward Nazareth Taua is looking to follow in the footsteps of icons, legends and immortals by wearing the prestigious Cardinal and Myrtle colours.

Dreaming of playing in the NRL since the age of three, the 20-year-old is eager to make an impact with the Bunnies as he enters the final 12 months of his current contract with the club.

Starting the 2025 season in the NSW Cup, the versatile forward would go on to become a mainstay in the club's Jersey Flegg Cup forward pack and had some decisive and strong performances throughout the season.

However, he will need to take his game to an even greater level next season if he is able to earn his debut or even be granted a contract extension.

"I take a lot of pride in the Rabbitohs jersey," Taua told Zero Tackle earlier this year.

"They put a lot of faith in me, and I just try to pay it back by playing hard out there on the field.

"It would mean so much to me (to play in the NRL) and it would mean so much to represent my last name."

@bunnies_tv Rabbitohs Pre Season Spotlight - Nazareth Taua ‘Nazzy’ Taua is a Marist Saints NZ junior. In 2022-23 he played Mal Meninga Cup in Queensland for Redcliffe and Norths Devils. In 2024 Taua started the last 5 games of the season in the second row for the Rabbitohs Jersey Flegg Cup team. #bunniestv #rugbyleague #rabbitohs #nrl #nazarethtaua ♬ original sound - Bunnies TV

Starting his journey in New Zealand, Taua moved to Queensland, where he played for the Norths Devils in Brisbane before being scouted by Rabbitohs officials nearly two-and-a-half years ago.

Throughout this time, he credits his father as his biggest supporter and role model having sacrificed so much for him as he tries to reach his dream of playing in the NRL.

"My dad has been there every step of the way and that's no exaggeration," Taua said.

"He's been there every single training. He's the one who has been taking me out to training and it means so much to me when he comes to watch me play."

The young gun is also gifted away from the rugby league field and is currently studying commerce at university.