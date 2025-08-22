The Kangaroos have been the target of an all-out international raid, with stars from Payne Haas, Stefano Utoikamanu, and potentially Tino Fa'asuamaleaui all having their sights set on other countries to represent at season's end.

While Australia has had their forward depth critically impacted with multiple defections, it seems one superstar forward will be committing to the Kangaroos for this year's Ashes series.

South Sydney Rabbitohs enforcer Keaon Koloamatangi has expressed his desire to don the green and gold jumper, declaring he would be honoured to feature in Kevin Walters' side.

“My mum is Australian and my dad is Tongan, so playing for the Kangaroos is a dream of mine, as was Tonga,” he told news.com.au.

“If I was able to get the chance, I'd obviously give it a thought.”

Koloamatangi has played 10 tests for Tonga and has been a mainstay in their forward pack, so it wouldn't be a simple decision for him to just switch.

“I'm just taking it a week at a time, and I need to be picked first,” he admitted.

“I'm not too stressed about that.”

He conceded no one has contacted him to gauge his interest in playing for the Kangaroos.

“I haven't spoken to anyone [from the Kangaroos] so whatever happens, happens,” the damaging forward revealed.

“I live day by day and everything happens for a reason, so I'm sure the right thing will come.”

With a host of props making themselves unavailable to feature for the Kangaroos, the Rabbitohs star is certain to be considered, especially after having arguably the best year of his career.